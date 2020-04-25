Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Unexplained Mysteries

While Driving Around In The Woods Friends Find Faceless Woman

Avatar

Published

Several friends were out driving around in Canada, they decided to explore an area of Okanagan Valley located in British Columbia. Often the two of them enjoyed spending time together and even listened to radio shows related to the paranormal. This includes radio shows such as the paranormal-themed radio program Coast to Coast AM, which is syndicated on many radio stations in both the United States and Canada. 

Neither of them ever thought that they too would have an up close and personal experience with something from out of the ordinary. They explained how they were up in the hills in a far remote location. Their best estimation was, this was about 5 miles or so from the nearest house. 

When they wandered around one blind corner, they came across a lady walking alongside the road. She seemed to be wearing black clothing and was aimlessly walking at a slow pace. As the two of them were driving by, they wondered whether or not they should slow down to see if the woman was in some kind of trouble and likewise they were interested in seeing what she was up to. 

Faceless woman in the woods

Both of them were puzzled why she was out here. Perhaps she was merely wandering around to get some fresh air or to clear her head. Often nature is good for the human spirit. As the two of them slowed down even further, they rolled down their window to ask her whether or not she needed any help or a ride somewhere.

The woman then seemed to stop and the two of them pondered to one another. When she then turned around both of their hearts dropped into their chest. This woman had no face, she didn’t have any facial features to speak of. 

Where her face would be was an empty void. They explained that her face was grey in appearance. It was like someone stretched a thin layer of cloth over their face or if a bank robber would be wearing panty hose over their face to help conceal their identity. Both of the friends were not only freaked out by what they had seen but what to do next. 

Both of them were speechless as they looked at one another. Deciding not to stick around any longer, they then drove away. They looked back at her in the rear view mirror as they continued down the road and haven’t since understood who she was or what she might have been. There are many things in the world that are unexplainable and this is another example of that.

Weird Blue Glowing Lights Are Appearing Around The World From Above

Click Here To The Crypt
Read Also:  Old Photograph Shows Civil War Soldiers Posing With Dead Pterosaur
In this article:, , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Humanoid underwater Humanoid underwater

Aliens

Giant underwater humanoids found

The area is known as Issik Kul “Warm Lake” it is located in the northern Tian Shan mountains of central Asia. This area is...

June 30, 2016
The Bunny Man The Bunny Man

Urban Legends

Beware of the Bunny Man

It seems to be nothing more than an urban legend, however the mystery still surrounds what was known as the “Bunny Man”. It occurred...

September 25, 2015
Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth

Aliens

The Lacerta interview: Revealing the reptilians of inner Earth

A meeting took place in the southern part of Sweden back in December of 1999. This was unlike any meeting held before. A man...

April 26, 2017
Banshee ghost captured on camera in India Banshee ghost captured on camera in India

Ghosts

Banshee ghost photographed in India has gone viral

Several days ago in India, people were freaking out over a strange sighting. It seems that a banshee was photographed outside, glancing down to...

May 14, 2017
×