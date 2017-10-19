Aliens are immortal robots billions of years old

With much speculation, Susan Schneider from the University of Connecticut and the Institute for Advanced Studies at Princeton said that in actuality, aliens will not be first met as organic type living things, but instead as advanced “living” machines. These robots will be so old, that they will be difficult to mentally fathom.

Susan goes on to say, that the artificial intelligence may well be billions of years old. She said, “I do not believe that most advanced alien civilizations will be biological. The most sophisticated civilizations will be post-biological, forms of artificial intelligence or alien super-intelligence.”

“All lines of evidence converge on the conclusion that the maximum age of extraterrestrial intelligence would be billions of years, specifically ranges from 1.7 billion to 8 billion years.”

While anything is quite possible, it is unlikely that this is the case. However, Google’s Ray Kurzweil has predicted that mankind, will one day actually merge with machines. This is supposed to happen by the year 2050. According to some experts, all of this is mere fantasy and nothing more.

One speculation is that aliens will meet up with humans, after they have turned into machines. How far they will become one, is an interesting question. Perhaps some humans have since already become machines after doing their daily jobs. Everything has since become routine for them. Even human interaction is become rather mundane. Just look at how people stay glued to their cell phones.

Seth Shostak from the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence said, “Consider the fact that any signal we pick up, has to come from a civilization at least as advanced as we are. Now, let’s say, conservatively, the average civilization will use radio for 10,000 years. From a purely probabilistic point of view, the chance of encountering a society far older than ourselves is quite high.”

The future is indeed bright for humans and the speculations of what will happen to us, comes in many varieties. Essentially, humans will become immortals in some regard, being able to upload and download their memories in a virtual type of existence. It doesn’t seem right, how people will change so much, but it is progression over time.

Perhaps with further technologies, we will also learn from our past existences even more—finding out what really happened. Many feel, that some things have been intentionally kept secret from people, as it changes everything we were believed to know as true, from the books and stories known from the past. If time travel catches up to people, we can tour key moments in history and see things with our very own eyes. Even future inventions and what the world will evolve to one day. It is a miraculous thought indeed.

(Source: Metro UK)

