Are Mermaids Really Underwater Aliens?

Maybe one day we will finally have concrete proof of the existence of mermaids. These mystical creatures, with the head and torso of a human and the tail of a fish, have captured the imaginations of people for centuries. In recent years, there have been a number of eyewitness accounts of mermaid sightings that suggest that these creatures may be real. Numerous movies and television shows have been made about them.

Some scientists believe that the ocean may be a portal to other worlds, and that mermaids could be creatures that travel through this portal. Quite often, mermaids are associated with different UFO sightings. There are tales of sirens and mermaids that have lured sailors out at sea only to love or destroy them.

In history, there are accounts of mermaids even painted or drawn on maps and eye-witnesses have seen them sometimes near the shore. It is believed that they appear mostly at dawn or early in the morning. Others have said they can be seen by the moonlight at twilight.

Would you believe that there are creatures out there that have never been seen before- creatures that can change their appearance to fit any environment they choose? Well, anything could be a possibility. Creatures like the mermaids, who inhabit the depths of the ocean may have glowing skin that allows them to swim underwater without making a sound.

Other accounts about mermaids say they have superhuman abilities. Some of these include the ability to shapeshift, healing the sick and even controlling the weather. Of course in pop-culture they have been commercialized in some way or another.

Lake Baikal, located in Siberia, Russia, is the largest and deepest freshwater lake in the world. According to declassified files of the Soviet Union, this ancient lake may be home to creatures that we don’t know about. Strangely enough, just as military divers were training there in 1982, they encountered six large non-diving creatures.

Apart from their helmets, the creatures were not wearing any diving equipment at all. Could this be some new technology that other countries are developing? It makes you wonder what they really found deep down in that lake.

It may well be possible that mermaids are from another world. Perhaps they arrived from another world ages ago and have been living here with us. They are a real marvel to us and have been for quite some time.

The ocean is enormous and what lurks in the depths below is unknown to us land dwellers. Whether or not mermaids are real, they continue to fascinate us.

