Unexplained Mysteries

Huge Pyramid Shaped Object Moves By Itself Along Bottom Of The Ocean

Whatever it is, nobody knows for sure. It however has become a debate since it was first discovered online by UFO enthusiast Scott C. Waring. This is one of the more intriguing discoveries made recently. 

This huge shaped pyramid seemingly moved about 404 miles from its original spotted location under the ocean, a ways off from the coast of Japan. It is unknown what its purpose is but speculations are it could be part of a government experiment or something more alien of origin. 

With recent developments about UFOs being recorded in the sky by the United States Airforce, one might wonder if visitors from another world are already here and the governments of the world have begun working with or for them. If this is some kind of alien craft of sorts, then it may be far more innocent such as an observation like tourism. Earth certainly has its marvels and why wouldn’t species from other worlds find our planet interesting to observe. 

While Waring suggested that this underwater alien vessel may have landed upon our world centuries earlier, we can only assume the pyramid has other purposes. Another theory is, this might be some kind of lost ancient creature that lurks deep down below the ocean waters. 

It would be the largest living thing ever discovered as a living organism of sorts. When it arrived or how long it has been here is anyone’s best guess. Some think other underground civilizations actually exist beneath from what we know or have discovered ourselves. Statistically, only a mere 5% of the Earth has been explored and charted. Most of the Earth is water but what exists in it might unlock further answers to our civilization as well. 

Could this large pyramid shaped object be a time capsule with ancient secrets or knowledge stored away inside it? If so, then more knowledge is ready to be had but one can only wonder the cost.

For those interested, the Google map coordinates are: 38°57’1.69″N  148°29’27.85″E

The Bizarre Encounter Of A Gateacre Robot

You May Also Like

Humanoid underwater Humanoid underwater

Aliens

Giant underwater humanoids found

The area is known as Issik Kul “Warm Lake” it is located in the northern Tian Shan mountains of central Asia. This area is...

June 30, 2016
The Bunny Man The Bunny Man

Urban Legends

Beware of the Bunny Man

It seems to be nothing more than an urban legend, however the mystery still surrounds what was known as the “Bunny Man”. It occurred...

September 25, 2015
Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth Lacerta Files Reptilians from Earth

Aliens

The Lacerta interview: Revealing the reptilians of inner Earth

A meeting took place in the southern part of Sweden back in December of 1999. This was unlike any meeting held before. A man...

April 26, 2017
Banshee ghost captured on camera in India Banshee ghost captured on camera in India

Ghosts

Banshee ghost photographed in India has gone viral

Several days ago in India, people were freaking out over a strange sighting. It seems that a banshee was photographed outside, glancing down to...

May 14, 2017
