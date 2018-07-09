Bigfoot Recorded Tossing Tree In The Wild

Seen in this controversial video sent by Matt D., appears to be a Bigfoot tossing a tree in the Canadian wilderness. The video dates back to 2015, when a clip was sent to the ThinkerThunker YouTube channel. It was recorded by constructions workers on their job site. The man from ThinkerThunker spends many hours, analyzing clips of questionable videos – that range in quality and subject matter.

He also has a degree in computer science and was a trainer for a number of years. By trade, he is a professional artist and photographer. His studies in both 2D and 3D animation, give him the edge while looking at such videos.

During his analysis of this particular Bigfoot video, the conclusion is quite questionable. Perhaps this is real evidence of the all elusive creature. Using CGI software, he was able to stabilize and further enhance this incredible footage seen.

The sheer strength and size this Bigfoot would have to be, would be amazing indeed. With such power…this Bigfoot was able to toss a tree (after being pulled out from the ground) from a distance and toss it with mere ease.

Many things have to be looked at, while watching a video such as this. Some of these things include the sheer body ratios, size and speed of movements. Even just the slightest motion, would make things difficult to prove.

If this video is nothing more than a man out in the wild wearing a gorilla suit, then they have superhuman strength being able to hurl this tree across the wild. All of this is quite strange, it would seem that something such as this simply couldn’t exist. Some thought provoking comments were made about this clip.

One person said, “I’ve seen a bear have trouble pushing a young sapling down. I’ve heard many trees go down now. The last time was less than a month ago. My friend was trying to lead me to another area to show me a print he had left for me (About fourteen inches). I’ve only found a couple of trees that they’ve pushed down. One of them was about 15 inches at the base. He may have had help though. It happened ten minutes after midnight and I was in my tent. He was just letting me know that I had found them. They had moved because of logging. They are benevolent, telepathic, mysterious highly intelligent and highly evolved beings. I’m not the only one. We have secret groups where we show our evidence and share our experiences. Most of it the public would scoff at, so there is a lot of evidence the public doesn’t even get to see. They, meaning the forest people, want you to know. But humans are less evolved and full of fear. Fear makes us dangerous, so they are very cautious. Rightly so. Another person said, “This is in no way a 12 foot tree. I run 10 foot sticks of 1/2″ conduit all the time in the field as an electrician for many years. Once you are used to knowing what 10 foot looks like you can guesstimate just how long something is based on its distance. That tree is over 20 foot long easy. and way more than 5″ in diameter. I would guess that tree is more likely 8 or 9″ in diameter. So what is the distance and weight of it now? That has to be incredible.”

The thought that this could be real is quite intriguing. There is much that we don’t understand and some areas of the world still remain hidden away from the masses. Perhaps one day a crystal clear video will be recorded showing an actual Bigfoot for all to see. It will be one of mankind’s greatest achievements and changes history itself.

