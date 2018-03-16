Bolt of lightning restores mans sight and hearing
Often we wonder why certain things happens in our lives. It seems they change us for the better or worse. A miraculous recovery happened to a former truck driver named Edwin E. Robinson. This incredible incident happened in Falmouth, Maine back in 1980. At the time, Edwin was 62 years old.
He was struggling in life according to his wife. Edwin previously could not see or hear due to his failing health. He became blind, previously 9 years earlier, from a traumatic truck accident he suffered from in 1971.
It seems that fate would change things for him, one evening he was outside during a lightning storm. Seeking shelter, he stumbled into a poplar tree near his home. Ironically, this same tree…would be hit by a bolt of lightning at his Portland suburban home. Robinson was knocked to the ground by this blast of lightning.
It happened on a Wednesday, and Edwin would wake up later able to see again. His vision was not 100% but now he was able to see in front of him again. Also, it seems his failed hearing had returned as well.
“It (his sight) isn’t completely restored” said Robinson’s wife, Doris. “But he can see straight in front of him, which he has not been able to do in 9 years”
“You read about things like this, but you can’t really believe them,” she said.
“It sounded like someone snapped a whip. The next thing i knew, I came to, face down in the water at the foot of the tree,” he recalled. His wife said he apparently was unconscious for 20 minutes.
Edwin went on to say, that he was weak and dehydrated, he returned to his bedroom for a nap.
“My legs were like rubber, my whole body felt like it was trembling,” he said. The lightning had also broken his hearing aid he soon discovered.
“When I got up in the evening, I was sitting in the chair in the front room. I could see the plaque on the wall, and I could see the clock. But the clock kept fading in and out.” he said.
His wife found him in his bedroom. ”I can see you! I can see you! I can see the house! I can read!” She quoted him as saying, “She also said, he was able to hear perfectly without his hearing aid.”
Dr. William F. Taylor examined Robinson and confirmed he has regained both sight and hearing. Calling it “one for the books,” Taylor said the rubber-soled shoes Robinson was wearing when struck by lightning may have saved his life.
As perplexing as this accident was, he previously lost his sight from trauma from before. It seems that trauma may have restored his vision as well. Perhaps even, some sort of divine intervention had taken place.
After news of this spread, the couple quickly gained worldwide attention. Crews as far away as Japan came to interview them. Both Edwin and Doris appeared on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ as well. Mrs. Robinson (Doris) said they ‘never earned any money’ from their fame, although they did earn $100 plus expenses to appear on several shows.
(Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune)