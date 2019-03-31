Family Captures Ghostly Presence On Daughter’s Baby Cam

Share this article











Where this family is living, might be haunted. Recently, a couple discovered something rather unusual on their daughters baby camera. Heather Brough along with her fiancé, Josh Higgins noticed what looks like an apparition from their recording. Their story quickly spread around television networks in the area.

There does seem to be some kind of otherworldly presence strolling past their child’s portable playpen. Heather admits that something quite unusual has been with them for a while now. Ever since they have lived here, the couple has noticed strange things. Even sounds can be heard around their home.



At first, they thought nothing of it but soon noticed what sounded like a man shouting, stomping, screaming and even laughing. Questioning them further about it, WXYZ-TV Detroit Channel 7 came to their home and recorded some footage of the family and their home.

Both Heather and Josh noticed that there daughter Lily, was covered with purple scratch marks. This is what prompted them to buy a nanny cam, to see what was happening to their daughter. When they watched the footage, the couple couldn’t believe what was captured.

Obviously, seeing something such as this would terrify most people. This appears to be an apparition of some sort moving by. From what is understood, someone apparently committed suicide there years ago. There does seem to be some confusion to who they are. Jumping to conclusions, the couple along with reporters believe that this ghostly spirit is haunting them for whatever reason. Perhaps they are trapped between both worlds unable to move on.



Many people after this, are starting to awaken to the idea that paranormal activity is real and does happen. There are many things that we still do not understand but people question everything and this is good. However, some things are really beyond our own understanding. There are things that exist that are both dangerous and sometimes helpful. These spirits are here for a reason, to assist or escape from this world.



When questioned about this, Heather said, “This is a spirit — I don’t know what its intentions are, but at this point, it’s becoming physically harmful. This has made us want to leave as soon as possible. As soon as possible we’re out of here.”



Heather also said, that both her and Josh will no longer be leaving their daughter in the room alone, until they can figure out where and when they will move away. Josh’s mother Kris, is the property owner and said this spirit might be connected to a rather tragic story.



She suspects that the elderly woman who once lived here, fell breaking her hip. This lady wasn’t found for quite some time. She died at the bottom of the stairs. Her brother suffered from mental health problems and lived here with her before he died. So, quite possibly either or both of these spirits might be lingering behind in this home. Paranormal experts have come to investigate the area aside from news teams. Maybe this family will be able to move away before anything happens to their daughter or them.

