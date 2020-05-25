Virginia Teen Dies 2 Days Later, After Posting On Social Media About Papa Legba

One Virginia teenager decided to dabble into the dark arts by practicing Haitian voodoo spells. It seems to have been a fatal mistake, as she unfortunately lost her life. Known as “Papa Legba” this deity of sorts is worshipped or prayed to in the mystical dark art world of voodoo.

Legend says Legba will give permission to speak with the spirits of Guinee. In Haitian culture, he is known as the great executioner or elocutioner. It is believed he can speak in any language and persuade people at will. He stands at a spiritual crossroads of sorts.

Papa Legba is a “loa,” these are spirits of Haitian and Louisiana Voodoo. Legba represents a West African and Caribbean Voodoo god and has many different names depending on the region in which he’s worshiped, though he’s most commonly known in Haiti as Papa Legba.

When 19 year old Virginia resident Katelyn “Kat” Restin was found dead, she was discovered in a bathtub at her mother’s home according to social media posts. Her friends found her and were shocked to find her dead. It was a disturbing scene to see.

What makes this weird is the fact that she claimed to have seen Papa Legba several days earlier. People thought nothing of it at first. However, she was warned by some to not try these summoning type spells.

From what is understood, Katelyn “Kat” Restin was part of a social media group found on Twitter who practice spells such as witchcraft. After a while, she decided to start practicing voodoo spells and became obsessed with it. Katelyn snapped back to others by posting that there is nothing wrong with trying something new.

“Let people live and have their own religion,” she wrote in a post dated March 29th. “If someone is into something different accept that. Stop saying ‘no you come from God.’ I’m Wiccan and I always will be so shut the f**k up and let me be.”

Katelyn leaves behind her daughter Aaliyah who she adored greatly. On her obituary, the following statements were written: “She was always the bright spirit of any gathering, and her resilience to keep going in challenging times inspired many of her family and friends. Katelyn always will be so deeply loved and very missed by all.” This is a bizarre death and from what is known, she did die from drowning.

Notably, someone from Facebook posted they did a reading on her and it wasn’t Papa Legba that she had seen but another Haitian Vodou spirit named “Baron” who is “the master of the dead.”

(Source: Gossip On This)