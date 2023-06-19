Canadian Trail Camera Captures Witches Munching On Deer Carcass

Share Article

In Canada, a nurse and nature lover reportedly captured footage of what she said appeared to be “two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual” with a camera she set up near her home. After coming across a deer carcass in a garden on her property, she along with her 76 year old grandfather Bob decided to set up a camera for surveillance. They thought any animals that might take interest in the dead deer, could be recorded and possibly tracked down later.

Shocked and horrified at what they had seen was rather remarkable. The footage seemed to show several women feeding upon the dead animal carcass laying on the ground. It is assumed this is a dead deer corpse.

Image: Corinea Stanhope / Kennedy News & Media

The women featured from the trail camera – seemed to be dressed scantily and their faces were covered up from their long dark hair. This makes them quite difficult to identify. It is almost like they knew the camera was there but this is unclear.

Another assumption is, these two women knew the camera was there and decided to have a little fun by dressing up. Someone else commented saying that one is a man the other a woman clearly as you can see breasts. It is impossible to know for sure what took place from such limited information and the released photographs.

One occult lover mentioned that the barenaked ladies were wendigos, native American spirits who possess people and turn them into cannibals. Maybe these were some woodland witches of some sort.

Image: Corinea Stanhope / Kennedy News & Media

Corinea Stanhope is 36 years old and she couldn’t explain what was captured other than this being some kind of occult ritual being performed. Corinea, who resides in Powell River, British Columbia spoke with Kennedy News. She said, “It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day.”

Image: Corinea Stanhope / Kennedy News & Media

Later, Corinea said they managed to capture on their trail camera a bobcat which was “pretty cool” she said. “There’s rumors around town about a cult that collects animal bones,” said Stanhope. “I don’t know if it’s real or not.”

It is unknown exactly what had happened but the two women seen might be partaking in some kind of pagan ritual. This would include practicing some form of witchcraft. Many pagans do believe in the power of magic and perform certain rituals with their beliefs. Some think this comes from a more spiritual belief but there is a real dark magic underworld happening in secret.

From what is understood, there are two types of witches both good and evil and one can only wonder what takes place. There is a fascination about these kinds of things and some movies and shows have demonstrated these kinds of practices.

Nobody in their right mind would eat raw deer like that, as they spread disease. Some people think all of this was a mere stunt pulled off to get social media attention. The incident took place on June 5th this year (2023). Maybe more details will be released about it soon.

Source: New York Post and Yahoo! News

