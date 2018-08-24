Mother Snaps Final Photo Capturing Daughters Guardian Angel

While we are here, we have to keep things in perspective. Try to treasure what life you have and make the most of each day. For whatever different reasons, we have all been put here upon this Earth. Our origination and existence is a perplexing one and often debated about.

Back in 2016, a mother lost her beloved daughter due to a rare stomach cancer known as fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma. This rare cancer affects 1 out of 5,000,000 in people. Unfortunately, Sarah Danbury’s daughter Amy, was one of the 5 million.

This ultra-rare cancer is a real killer and undoubtedly a painful. Fibrolamellar strikes males and females equally. This disease, tends to be mostly discovered when it is in advanced stages, making it difficult to detect early on.

There are varying symptoms associated with this disease including abdominal, shoulder or back pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, jaundice, and occasionally a palpable mass. Most palpable masses, are benign and not cancerous. In Amy’s case, she contracted a cancerous tumor the size of a tennis ball that grew in her abdomen.

After only three weeks, Amy passed away on October 6th. An alleged guardian angel, seemingly appeared in the photo her mother Sarah snapped. Seen in this photograph, appears to be an angelic form made of light, hovering over Amy’s shoulder.

Loading...

Many people believe that we are watched over by angels. During momentous moments in our life, our faith is tested. When someone feels a tingle upon their head, it might just be their guardian angel letting them know they are there.

The photograph Amy’s mother snapped is quite amazing. The clarity is well defined, clearly seen, resembles that of an actual humanoid being. This appears to be a glowing being hovering behind Amy.

Sarah recalls her daughter as being a brave girl. She wasn’t the type of person to sit there and crying and sobbing. Perhaps even, the angel seen could be her grandfather who passed away 6 months earlier before Amy died.

When Sarah ever glances back at this incredible photograph, she feels like her daughter is now in a better place. Sarah feels some sense of consolation after all of this, although losing a child is something nobody will ever be able to get over.

Sarah said, “It gives me comfort seeing that picture because it makes me think there was someone there with Amy looking after her knowing it was coming to her time, you just don’t know.”

We can all thank Sarah for sharing her photograph with us, as we wish her nothing but best wishes.

(Source: Little Things and Fibro Foundation)

Loading... Enter your email address: Delivered by FeedBurner

Related