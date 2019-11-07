Hardcore Haunted House Will Pay You $20,000 Dollars To Finish, But You Won’t





If your idea of fun is being physically tortured, then this place might be something to check out. They will make you sign 40 pages worth of waivers, complete a physical fitness exam, take a drug test, provide medical insurance and also pass a background check.

If somehow you managed to meet the requirements then the next step is to watch a two-hour video montage of people quitting.

All of this is a gimmick to get attention but it seems to be working. There are some people who really wanted to try and do this. Perhaps they were out of their minds a bit.

The haunted theme attraction is located in Summertown, Tennessee and is known as McKamey Manor. Is it really a haunted house or someone living out their sick fantasies of torturing people? Either way, it is disturbing to say the least.

There are other parks are out there including Wicked Island at OJ Watson park or Field Of Screams. But these pale by comparison. This is real torture and not for the faint hearted.

One of the reasons this place is so scary is they use hypnotism to play mind games with people. Later, these folks will mutter the words “You really don’t want to do this.” to get out of there.

To enter this psychotic place, it will only cost you a single bag of dog food. Some have made comments including the medical bills would likely cost more than the actual reward. The reason for the dog food is simple, owner Russ McKamey has five dogs to feed.

If someone manages to qualify to the point of entering the haunted house, they will have to undergo a drug test on the spot before entering.





Russ McKamey said, “I’m a very straight laced conservative guy, but here I run this crazy haunted house that people think is this torture factory, fetish factory,” McKamey told local news WFLA. “All of these things that it’s not, but people believe that based upon the films that I have made.”

When further questioned about the haunted attraction, it is more about the mentality between both him and the contestants, which is why he has won by using hypnosis. Each contestant’s entire journey through the haunted manor is filmed, which McKamey says is to protect himself against false accusations.

“When I use hypnosis, I can put you in a kitty pool with a couple inches of water and tell you there’s a great white shark in there, and you’re gonna think there’s a shark in there,” he told WFLA. “And so, when you have that kind of power over people, and have them do and see things that you want them to see, then they can leave here thinking it really happened, and they’ll go to the authorities and say, ‘oh, whatever,’ and I have to come back and show the footage and say, ‘it didn’t go that way at all.'” McKamey said.

Truly this is a disturbing idea, but there are some people willing to go along with it. Maybe someone out there is crazy enough to try and will actually win.

This is what makes this more interesting to some people. It is unknown for how much longer this will go on for, before being shut down. ‘Some people climb Mount Everest, this is another challenge.’

(Source: Travel And Leisure)





