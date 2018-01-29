Homeless mans soul manifests on camera

Simple yet powerful video footage seen…shows a person believed to be from Japan, depart their body as their soul suddenly manifests itself. The entire moment was captured by a CCTV camera. It certainly is fascinating to watch. The video was posted on The Hidden Underbelly 2.0 YouTube channel recently.

Not much else is really known about this video or where it originated from. It is interesting to see how this person’s soul or spirit is wearing identical clothing upon their death. Perhaps before ascending or descending, people transcend into the afterlife quite literally with the clothes on their back. This man seemed to know they were close to death and simply laid down to die.

Questions remain, whether or not this was a part of a production or is the real deal. If this in fact legitimate, then it is a miracle in itself, to see something such as this. Humans sometimes ponder what happens to us when we die.

There are numerous beliefs and theories but it is inevitably going to happen to us all. Most certainly we must make the most of our lives while we are here, treat one another better and learn what we can while upon this Earth.

Recent scientific studies show, that the human brain can continue to function for around 10 minutes after the body has died. Intensive care doctors, have observed and reported comparable brain wave activity in patients, whose pulse stopped. Pupils studying this, observed this phenomenon in people in deep sleep states of mind. Those studied were healthy people in good condition both mentally and physically.

Previously, many researchers previously thought that brain activity ends before or even shortly after the heart stops beating. Furthermore, genes in the body, also continue to function normally even after days when people have died, until their body begins to decay rather significantly. In some case studies this happens even more energetically.

Doctors from Canada, reported observing what are known as “single delta wave bursts” in the brain as well. A patient observed, ended their cardiac rhythm and arterial blood pressure. The doctors also mentioned, that only 1 out of 4 people studied – exhibited long-lasting and mysterious brain functioning type activity. With many patients, they would die just before their heart stopped beating.

Manifestations such as these, are often reported as being ghosts. Maybe this is something different entirely. The video shows us just how precious life is because time passes. Make sure to tell your loved ones how much you care and appreciate them, as you never know what day might be your very last.

