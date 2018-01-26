Mysterious vortex of energy captured by security camera

A video was posted recently, which shows an anomaly of sorts captured by a security camera. The information about this video, is quite limited but was uploaded on the MrMBB333 YouTube channel. He scours our Earth for the unusual, including different planetary changes, UFOs and more. The video was sent to him, by someone known as Steve G.

This video is a peculiar one. Usually something similar to this, is an orb captured. It is believed that these are something to do with the dead. Quite possibly, their lingering ghostly spirit is left behind. This image seen, gradually intensifies as a ball of light energy swirls around in the air. The video is slowed down in playback at one point. Some people have reported seeing faces inside or around this ball of light.

Questions remain, why we have no further information about it and what location did this happen at? People can assume many things at this point about this. Is this something extraterrestrial by nature or a ghost of sorts?

In mythology, something like this, could be considered a Will-o’-the-wisp. These are atmospheric ghost lights, often seen by travellers at night. They were allegedly spotted being in areas like bogs, swamps or marshes.

Perhaps these small sprite spirits, do exist in some locations around the world. Other names in mythology have been used about the Will-o’-the-wisp, including jack-o’-lantern, friar’s lantern, hinkypunk, and hobby lantern in the English language.

The swirling vortex of energy seen in this video, is quite possibly one of the strangest things ever captured before. Moving around in a series of patterns, this glowing orb may well have tried communicating sensing that someone was around or had been there before. While it appears to be a fairly remote location. It could be a camera setup in someone’s backyard.

Viewers have expressed their opinions about this and it seems to be split. About half believe this is something extraordinary while others think is is light reflections or whatever else. Quite possibly, this could be someone with a flashlight shining this towards the camera.

Someone else mentioned, that if you slow all the clips down frame by frame, you can actually see strange forms and faces being formed inside this glowing ball of light. Debunkers enjoy saying things like this are nonsense.

However, how do they know what actually exists? Of course everyone is entitled to their opinion about it. Still, the footage has an ominous feel to it. Imagine being out wherever this is, alone at night with this thing. Would you feel safe or scared?