Idaho Couple Forced To Leave Their Home of Snakes

Imagine buying your dream home, only to find out later it was infested with snakes. This is exactly what happened to a Idaho couple from Rexburg. They moved to this location, back in 2009. Not long after, the couple realized they were not alone.

As it turns out, this home was built upon what is known as a snakes hibernaculum. This is where hundreds of snakes gather for the winter. Ben Sessions and his wife Amber, tried to contend with the situation at first. However, not long after..it simply became unbearable. The hissing and slithering of snakes were everywhere, including being behind their very walls.

Ben began to slay snakes at first, trying to get rid of them. On average, he was killing around 42 snakes a day. The couple later decided this was ridiculous and later left their humble abode. Imagine hearing snakes moving along the walls of your very bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. It would likely be too much to deal with. Even their water, carried a foul musk smell, that was released by these snakes. (Garter snakes, will secrete a foul-smelling fluid from their anal glands when alarmed)

Ben also continued to clear snakes around the property on a daily basis. It soon became quite a chore for him. Just three months after moving into this home, the couple filed for bankruptcy. These snakes were content on staying here.

It is unknown if the home located at 675 W. 5000 North ever sold again. It is owned by Chase Bank. The bank sent an inspector initially after Ben and Amber left the property. The inspector said, he estimated there being between 400-500 snakes at the property. This same inspector, later returned stating the snake population here is upwards into multiple thousands by now.

To rid this infestation of snakes, the home has been lowered in price. Back then, the house was worth around $175,000. Now, due to the snake infestation it was lowered to $109,200. Most certainly, this home would be a tough sell. The property would have to be entirely cleared first and that would cost a pretty penny for sure. The home may even end up being demolished at some point as uninhabitable. The home was listed for sale back in 2011.

(Source: The Lineup and Standard Journal)

