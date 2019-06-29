Man Snaps Shot Of Multi-Dimensional Entity In The Woods

A man was adventuring forth in the woods, when he noticed something rather unusual. His feeling about this was, it appeared to be some kind of entity of sorts. He along with a number of others, believe this to be from another dimension. What exactly it was, remains an unsolved mystery.
While anything might be possible, it is best left to the imagination of what it might be at this point. Whoever shared this online, wished to stay anonymous.
They did mention, that while they were wandering around in the woods, they felt like something was watching them. Possibly, it could have been a hunter but this wasn’t exactly human.
The photograph appears to be taken sometime during the day. It is unknown where exactly this took place but it obviously wasn’t during the winter months. The sun was out and appears to be a blazing hot day outside.
This likely could be a ghostly spirit of sorts as well. Those who are skeptical, think this might be nothing more than shadows playing tricks upon one’s eyes. This could have been from the way the light was peering through the trees.
This could be possible, but nothing more has been found out about it yet. This area seemed to be ominously creepy, like something was peering around and following them.
Perhaps one of the more terrifying things about this was, the man explained he heard what sounded like owl calls and knocks striking trees nearby.
There isn’t much information about the photograph. However, this is something that anyone would never forget. Many things are believed to exist in the remote wilderness. Some of them remain unexplained for a reason.
While this theory is out there, maybe a secret cult was practising a ritual and let loose something into the area. Maybe someone out there knows more about what this was.