Oldest Known Human In The World Allegedly Died At Age 146

His name is Saparman Sodimejo, he is also known as Mbah Ghoto (grandpa Ghoto). He left behind 5 children after passing away. Sodimejo died back on April 30th, 2017 in Sragen, Central Java, Indonesia.

Allegedly, Sodimejo was born in 1870. He used to be a fisherman and recalled his fond memories of being out in the wild. He also recalled the construction of a sugar factory built in Sragen back in 1880. Officially, Indonesia only started recording births back in 1900. There have been different mistakes made from before documenting births.

This leads some people to believe he wasn’t that old. Certainly he is over 100 years old, but 146 isn’t officially recognized yet. Further research needs take place, before this man is recognized as the oldest person to have ever lived on record. Those who believe this, are impressed by the long life this man lived. This man is an example of living life to its fullest and making the most of what you have.

Later, in May of 2010, a daily newspaper known as Solopos, published that enumerators of the year’s census recorded his age being 142. If this is even true, then it would still make him 19 years older than the official oldest person on record, Jeanne Calment, who died back in 1997.

Officials from the BBC, stated his papers were valid, based upon the documents he provided and interviews that were conducted with him.

Sodimejo (Mbah Gotho) was a heavy smoker throughout his entire life. Quite incredibly, he outlived 10 different siblings, 4 wives and all 5 of his children. When Sodimejo was admitted to the hospital in Sragen on April 12, it was due to his deteriorating health.

Six days later, he insisted on checking out to return back home. When he returned home, he only could eat small spoonfuls of porridge and he didn’t drink but very little. His grandson Suyanto helped look out for him. Sodimejo ended up dying several days later at 5:45 local time on April 30th, 2017. From what is understood, he was a Christian man and had strong faith.

When asked about his secret to his longevity, Sodimejo said patience was the key and having people around you that love you.