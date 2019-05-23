Creepy Doll Head Gets Dragged By Hermit Crab Along Beach

It was quite the spectacle, after a hermit crab found a discarded doll head and ended up using it as a new house cover. The little fellow enjoyed dragging it down the beach. It is unknown whether or not the hermit crab kept using it, as the video cuts off. However, it also seemed to creep out some people. It was like something from out of a horror movie, like a transitional shot.

This video was recorded by a volunteer conservationist named Joseph Cronk on Wake Island. It was published online and was quickly shared around. The hermit crab and area is located in the Micronesian region of the Western Pacific. This location is a sub-region of Oceania, that is made up of thousands of small islands.

Joseph hoped that by publishing this video, it would help draw attention to the harmful effects of pollution and the environment. Joseph went on to explain that he was wandering around on this beach on Friday (10/05) collecting trash when he then noticed this little crab.

It is ironic that this little hermit crab, made use of discarded trash and used it for itself. Hermit crabs like this in the wild, can live for upwards of 30 years. If kept in captivity and good conditions, they may live around 20 years. Rarely they can live even longer but there are reports of a few species living up to 70 years. They can approach the size of a coconut at maximum. The shell-less hermit crab Birgus latro (coconut crab) is the world’s largest terrestrial invertebrate.

Hermit crabs are decapod crustaceans of the superfamily Paguroidea. There are around 1,110 different species of these, that possess an asymmetrical abdomen that is concealed in a scavenged mollusc shell, carried around by the hermit crab itself. Hermit crabs, range in both size and shape. One thing is for sure, this little crab became famous overnight after doing this.

loading...