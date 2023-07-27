Our Moon Might Be A Hollow Alien Satellite Probe

Share Article

This is one of the most controversial theories debated about. While it seems like lunacy, the moon might be something else entirely and not cheese. There are a number of people who think our moon is hollow and is orbiting earth as a satellite system of sorts.

Questions remain whether or not the moon is an entirely solid surface as we have limited evidence about it. There were six crewed U.S. landings between 1969 and 1972, and numerous uncrewed landings, with no soft landings happening until 22 August 1976 and 14 December 2013.

So, there has been a huge gap in time for any further evidence to be retrieved from the moon in recent times. Currently, there is no scientific evidence supporting the idea of the moon being hollow. One of the first publications mentioning a hollow moon theory by H.G. Well’s and his 1901 novel entitled “The First Men in the Moon”.

Several Soviet authors published a speculation that the moon might be “the Creation of Alien Intelligence” back in the late 1970’s. There are several conspiracy theorists such as Jim Marrs and David Icke who endorse these theories.

The moon’s ringing sound was widely considered to be evidence that it was hollow, with theorists pointing to its much weaker gravitational field as well as the thinness of the moon’s crust. However, this theory has been disproven by scientific measurements.

The moon has a solid core, mantle, and crust – all of which have been confirmed by seismic investigations. Furthermore, the moon’s history contradicts the idea that it could have been formed from a large amount of shattered debris after a collision with another planet billions of years ago.

Image by Ian Murray from Pixabay

Despite the lack of evidence, many people believe that the moon is an artificial satellite, created by an advanced alien civilization. They point to the fact that the moon’s orbit is very stable, and that it has a very high albedo (reflectivity). They also say that the moon’s composition is unlike any other object in the solar system.

However, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. The moon’s orbit is stable because it is in a gravitational resonance with Earth. The moon’s high albedo is due to the presence of a layer of dust on its surface. And the moon’s composition is similar to other objects in our Solar System. The hollow moon theory is an interesting one, but it lacks concrete evidence. The moon is a solid object, and it is not an artificial satellite.

Here are some of the arguments that are often made in support of the hollow moon theory:

The moon rings like a bell when it is struck. This is because the moon’s interior is hollow, and the sound waves can travel freely through it.

The moon’s gravity is much weaker than Earth’s. This is because the moon’s mass is much smaller than Earth’s, and its density is much lower.

The moon’s surface is covered in craters. This is because the moon has no atmosphere to protect it from meteoroids. If the moon were solid, the meteoroids would have penetrated the surface and caused more damage.

The moon’s orbit is very stable. This is because the moon is in a gravitational resonance with Earth. This means that the moon’s orbital period is a multiple of Earth’s rotational period.

The moon’s composition is unlike any other object in the solar system. This is because the moon is made up of a mixture of materials that are not found anywhere else.

However, there are also a number of arguments that can be made against the hollow moon theory:

Seismic measurements have shown that the moon has a solid core, mantle, and crust. This means that the moon is not hollow.

The moon’s history is consistent with the idea that it is a solid object. The moon is thought to have formed when a Mars-sized object collided with Earth billions of years ago. This collision would have created a huge amount of debris, which eventually coalesced to form the moon. If the moon were hollow, it would have been impossible for this to happen.

There is no evidence to support the claim that the moon is an artificial satellite. The moon’s orbit is stable because it is in a gravitational resonance with Earth. The moon’s high albedo is due to the presence of a layer of dust on its surface. And the moon’s composition is similar to that of other asteroids and comets.

The hollow moon theory is not currently supported by any real evidence. The moon is a solid object, and it is not an artificial satellite of sorts. However, the hollow moon theory remains a popular one among conspiracy theorists. They point to the fact that the moon has been shrouded in mystery for centuries, and they believe that the truth about its nature is being kept from the public.

Whether or not the moon is hollow is a question that may never be definitively answered. But the hollow moon theory is a fascinating one, and it continues to capture the imagination of people around the world. It does make you wonder though if foul play is trying to keep this a secret. The following video is really great and brings up some good points about this.

Related