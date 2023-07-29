Woman Freaks Out On Airplane, Sees Something Unhuman

Share Article

Perhaps many have seen in the news recently about a woman who freaks out while on board a flight. She begins to point and yell out about seeing something with the passengers on board American Airlines to Orlando, Florida. This isn’t the only person that has experienced seeing something rather unusual while flying. There have been others in several other parts of the world, including a European flight.

This American flight was departing from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Passengers wondered what exactly was happening at this moment. Being rather bewildered they look around at one another – as they witness a woman having a conversation of sorts with a passenger or perhaps something else entirely there with them unknowingly.

Maybe she was the only one that could see this thing. In all fairness, she may or may not have been drinking, frustrated or maybe something else provoked her. Many feel or think that she indeed did see something that people would find rather questionable.

This mystery woman is clearly upset, as seen in the viral video. She said in a commanding voice with some choice words “right there..that (curse word) is not real”. After a bit, she said that she wasn’t going to fly as she then had a temper tantrum wander down the aisle of the plane.

From what is understood, the first posting of the video appeared on TikTok by a user named @texaskansasnnn but was taken down. That itself was bizarre, why would they take it down? Regardless, the video has since been posted number times on different platforms and shared around the web. This is what she said as seen on the phone video recording:

I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it! I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that m*****f****g back there is not real. And, you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

Interestingly enough, she gestures with her left hand a Baphomet symbol. She gestures with two fingers. Typically two fingers on the right hand point up and two on the left hand point down. This means “as above, so below”.

Baphomet is a symbol of balance and equilibrium in various occult and mystical traditions. Some occultists believe it has ties to the Gnostics and Templars, while others find its symbolism obscure. The Baphomet figure is portrayed as part human and part animal. It has horns and wings with a face like a goat. Many occult books and religious propaganda have featured Baphomet before.

The name Baphomet first appeared in trial transcripts for the Inquisition of the Knights Templar in 1307. It became popular during discussion and speculation on the suppression of the Templars in the 19th century. According to French chroniclers of the Crusades, the Knights Templar confessed to worshiping a goat-headed idol called Baphomet.

So, many questions remain but it is unknown whether or not she was experiencing some kind of hallucination or she did really see something. Did she see some kind of ghostly spirit? Was it a demon of sorts or was she having a mental breakdown?

Many are wondering what exactly happened on that flight. One celebrity was on that flight. It was Carrot Top, the comedian but he clearly was upset or pissed off at this woman during an interview. He was heading to Orlando to see fireworks. She delayed many and disturbed their travels.

Carrot Top said, “Well.. finally home in bed .. hats off to @americanair how they handled this situation tonight,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s really maddening how 1 nut job can ruin everyone’s plan. Well, I made it home safe! I guess that’s all that matters. Nite.”

In a final post, he wrote, “I literally thought at first it was a flight attendant yelling at a passenger and looked up and she was (for real) losing her mind… I applaud everyone that was on the flight with me that night. Everyone kept calm and let the professionals do what they do. Hats off to everyone @americanair.”

It is unknown whether or not the woman was charged for the disruption. People can be unpredictable sometimes. What she witnessed has many people wondering about it. Maybe more details will be released about this soon.

