Paranormal Investigative Team Records Voice Of Marilyn Monroe

A small team from Oklahoma, decided to pay a visit to late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s suite where she stayed at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood California. While there, Lisa one of the team members from Contact Research Investigation Specialists [C.R.I.S.] said out loud, “I’m going to turn this light on.”



Moments later, a reply was made that sounded very much like Marilyn Monroe. A female voice can be heard saying “Help me”. The team specialized in E.V.P. (Electronic Voice Phenomena) type recordings.

Ever since this video was posted online, people have been speculating about it. Was this an actual response from the ghost of Marilyn Monroe? She is one of the most famous people to have ever walked the face of the Earth. Many people wonder about her. She was adored by many, while she was alive and still in death.



Speculations have been made wondering if she is trapped on the other side and not able to move forward into the afterlife. The recording was made back on January 22, 2008. Marilyn lived in this suite for several years (earlier on in her career) as she tried to make it as an actress.



From what is understood, ghostly apparitions of Marilyn Monroe have been seen here several times, inside a full-length mirror. Her poolside suite, is where she most often stayed. The number of the room is 1200. The same mirror that was once inside of her room, has been moved next to the elevator on the lower level of the hotel.



Marilyn did not die inside of her suite here. However, it is thought that part of her spirit might be trapped here still.



Many memories of Norma Jeane Mortenson (Marilyn Monroe) continue to live on for many people. She was was beloved by many. Like Elvis Presley among others, Marilyn reached new heights of fame. But it came with a price. She often felt that Hollywood had no respect for her.

Unhappy in her personal life, she tried to remain strong. Unfortunately, she would end up dying early in her life. Marilyn Monroe was found dead of a barbiturate overdose in the early morning hours of August 5, 1962, at her 12305 Fifth Helena Drive home in Los Angeles. She continues to be missed. The voice recording made is an interesting one. It does resemble the soft spoken voice of Marilyn and many want to believe it was.

These are some famous quotes by Marilyn:

Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.

Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she’ll conquer the world.

I am not interested in money. I just want to be wonderful.

Fear is stupid. So are regrets.

The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.

I don’t know who invented high heels, but all women owe him a lot.

Dogs never bite me. Just humans.

If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything.

Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul.

I don’t mind living in a man’s world as long as I can be a woman in it.

Related