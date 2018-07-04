Paranormal Misadventure Gone Wrong, Ghost Hunter Busted!

Loading...

It happened not long ago, when 33 year old Anthony Parker from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania was busted for ghost hunting on private property. The location where this took place, was the infamous Welles House located at 46 S. Welles St.

The incident occured not long after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. This location is where the Amityville horror took place, back in the 1970’s. The Lutz family who once lived here, experienced much paranormal activity. Their story inspired a book by American author Jay Anson. Later, their experiences were used as inspiration for a film starring James Brolin and Margot Kidder.

The 19th century abode, allegedly is one of Pennsylvania’s most haunted locations. The home was built back around 1860 by industrialist Augustus C. Lanning. As legend has it, he experienced a series of tragedies not long afterwards.

Eager to investigate for whatever reason, Anthony Parker decided to break into the boarded up residence. It was late and he was seriously armed with a number of different weaponry. When police arrived on the scene, Anthony was found with a shotgun, sword, brass knuckles, along with a pocket knife and a copy of the Holy Bible.

Police first noticed Parker’s Chrysler minivan, parked in front of the home as it was faced the wrong direction. They heard movement from the rear of the property. Officers then surrounded the premises. Parker was spotted holding a pry bar in his left hand along with a 24-inch sword tied to his back. He also was wearing red gloves, despite the warm weather.

His intentions were clear, he was ready to combat some kind of sinister forces. Ordered by police to relinquish his weapons, he complied and laid on the ground without resist. After searching him, police then discovered a silver brass-knuckle bladed weapon that was in Parker’s pocket as well as a folding pocket knife and a Bible.

The property manager told police, she doesn’t know Parker and he didn’t have permission to enter the home. Police charged Parker with defiant trespassing, possessing instruments of a crime, weapons possession, possessing an offensive weapon and prowling at night time.

Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. arraigned him on Wednesday morning and set bail at $25,000. Parker was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing set for July 5.

The home itself, has quite a haunted history. Over time, there have been reports about banging noises, unexplained illnesses and depression occurring, visitations from ghosts, moaning, crying and screaming, bloody spots on walls and floors and people being scratched while at the residence.

Also, sounds heard include stomping footsteps and the discovery of little tin box behind one of the chimney bricks in the basement, which contained human molars wrapped with chicken bones placed in the shape of a cross.

An article appeared in the Wilkes Barre’s Times Leader newspaper. It explained the backstory about the Welles House, on October 31st, 1979. The article mentioned, this house isn’t just a Halloween Joke.

When Anthony Parker has his preliminary hearing on July 5th, perhaps he will reconsider his ghost hunting career.

(Source: The Citizens’ Voice and Welles House)

