Creepy Old Ventriloquist Doll Moves By Itself Inside Of Glass Case

Seen in this rather bizarre clip, appears to be a ventriloquist doll head that was put inside a locked glass box. It really is something and unlike anything ever seen before.

Perhaps this is nothing more than digital manipulation of some kind but if it is, then it was well done. Many think this clip shows an actual haunted object captured on camera.





The doll appears to be from around World War 2. This black and white footage was likely taken sometime in the 1940’s. The dummy apparently is known as Mr. Fritz. For whatever different reasons the doll was locked away inside this glass box. Could it be an actual vessel for something?

The clip was presented by Michael Diamond, they say the clip is real and unsettling. The door begins to swing open ever so slightly before the doll starts moving its eyes and mouth.

Michael said something began to puzzle him after he kept finding the glass case door unlatched. He commented, “I wouldn’t say I’m scared of Mr Fritz but I am wary of it.”

According to 48 year old Michael, he recently acquired the doll from the Liverpool area in the UK. It was received as a gift from a local military collector back in July.

While there isn’t much known about the doll’s history, it was allegedly made by a US prisoner of war back in the 1940’s.

Michael also said, “When I first watched the video playback I had a weird feeling in my stomach. At least once or twice a week, I noticed the door kept coming off its latch. I decided to set up the camera for fun just to see if anything would happen.”

Now Michael keeps the doll tucked away from everyone. It has been locked up with blanket thrown over top of it. Who knows just where this doll really came from.

Was it used in some kind of ritual like a seance? Anything is possible at this point. This is what makes the doll all the more appealing, as it has so much mystery behind it. Maybe someone out there knows more.

(Source: Unexplained Mysteries)



