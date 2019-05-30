President Obama’s Alien Reptilian Shape-shifting Bodyguard Controversy

Ever since this was shared years ago, people have wondered what the heck was going on. There appears to be a bodyguard who resembles that of an alien shape-shifter. Some people believe, that this bodyguard suffered a malfunction that was captured on video. He seemingly appears to be shifting, during certain moments – while then President Barack Obama took center stage during a speech.
The location where this took place, was at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on March 4th, 2012. This rather unusual looking security guard, moved around awkwardly as seen in during the video playback. This security guard appears to sway back and forth a lot compared to others seen. He likely is a member of the secret service.
National Security Council chief spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said the following:
“I can’t confirm the claims made in this video, but any alleged program to guard the president with aliens or robots would likely have to be scaled back or eliminated in the sequester,” Caitlin Hayden, the chief spokeswoman for the National Security Council, e-mails Danger Room. “I’d refer you to the Secret Service or Area 51 for more details.”
This official statement by Caitlin Hayden, doesn’t deny these outrageous claims either. Since then, most are wondering whether or not the government is working in conjunction with forces from another world. There have been speculations about the government reaching different deals with alien entities. It makes one wonder what is happening behind closed doors that the public simply doesn’t know about.
Many have questioned this security guards appearance. This “man” appears to be fidgeting around most of the time. His jaw angle is quite different to say the least. This suggests that he might not be human after all. Perhaps he is not an alien but something else entirely. Have advancements in robotics, secretly advanced to a higher caliber than ever thought before?
Perhaps this is nothing more than bad lighting playing tricks or maybe this is what they want you to believe. Either way, it remains to be an interesting video.