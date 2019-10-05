While it is controversial, a number of scientists believe that Earth has been spied upon for quite some time. James Benford is a physicist and independent researcher. He is associated with SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence).

Last year, at a conference held in Houston, he spoke about the theory that our very world, has been bugged by alien beings.





If he along with others out there are correct, then any co-orbitals revolving around the world could be a way to detect alien activities. He also believes that these probes or bugs, have been here before human beings evolved into what we are today.

Back In 1997, the very first co-orbital asteroid was discovered. After it, another was found in 2010 and more recently in 2015. Most of the 15 or so known co-orbitals, were found after 2010.

These oddities seem to hover around Earth in various different configurations, some of them resemble that of a horseshoe or a tadpole as they journey around our sun. The closest of all of these probes is about 38 times further away than the Moon is from us.

SETI researchers do enjoy the idea of Earth having co-orbitals revolving around our planet. Finding further knowledge from this is a long shot, but it is one they are willing to take. Paul Davies is a physicist and astrobiologist at Arizona State University. He was associated with Benford’s paper on the idea of all of this. It was published back in September 20th in The Astronomical Journal.

Paul commented, “But if it costs very little to go take a look, why not? Even if we don’t find E.T., we might find something of interest.”

Maybe sending our own advanced technologies would be a good idea, in attempts to better understand things. From what is understood, listening for extraterrestrials began back in the 1950’s.

While Earth’s closest neighboring star has been named the Alpha Centauri. It is estimated to be about 4.37 light-years away. That being said, a star comes around every half a million years or so. What could it really be? It is believed that a number of these stars among other planets have been close enough for people to make contact.

Image that alien life may have visited our world ages ago. Perhaps all that they found were dinosaurs or microorganisms of some kind like bacteria. These probes left behind might still be transmitting data back to them.

There are many who have claimed being abducted before and strange animal mutilations have happened and still happens in areas around the world. Maybe specimen type samples, are being recorded by whatever is out there.

Hopefully whatever these aliens are, they are friendly towards us otherwise we are in real trouble, due to their advanced knowledge and methods.

