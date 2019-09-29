The file in question, dates back to March 22, 1950. It is a memo authored by Guy Hottel. He was once head of the field office located in Washington, D.C.

Many of these memos during this time period, were addressed to then Director J. Edgar Hoover and were recorded and indexed within the FBI records vault. The Hottel memo isn’t new. It was actually first released publicly back in the late 1970’s.





(A single-page March 22, 1950 memo by Guy Hottel, special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, regarding UFOs is the most viewed document in the FBI Vault)

The interesting yet vague file, describes a report made by a then Air Force investigator. They go on to describe three “flying saucers” which were recovered in the state of New Mexico. One of the field agents, explained the occurrence and it was made by a third party representative. This very same memo, stated the following:

“They [the saucers] were described as being circular in shape with raised centers, approximately 50 feet in diameter. Each one was occupied by three bodies of human shape but only three feet tall, dressed in metallic cloth of a very fine texture. Each body was bandaged in a manner similar to the blackout suits used by speed flyers and test pilots.”

The document also says that the aliens are peaceful, human-like (but much larger) and come from a different “etheric” planet, and can be reached by radar. This makes one wonder just how long communication has been going on with different extraterrestrial entities.

The speculation is, as we advance further into the future, it is becoming abundantly clear that extraterrestrial life does actually exist. This small official memo, is just a snippet of information pointing to aliens living among us. There are other documents that have been kept away from the public for years. Only a few have seen further documentation about this very subject.

Regarding UFOs in the sky, they have been tracked by various radar methods. How they maneuver, simply defies known technology that is used today.

Some think governments have been reverse engineering alien tech for quite some time now. Perhaps what has been seen, is actually created aircraft, made from reverse engineering what extraterrestrials use. The way these objects move in the sky defies humanity’s idea of what physics are.

Even in more recent times, the US Navy confirmed the existence of ‘Unidentified’ Flying Objects seen in the Leaked Footage that made its way online. The Navy even designated these seen objects, as unidentified aerial phenomena. While the US Navy is aware of the 2004 video shared and posted online by a crew member, they could not account for how the other two videos were released.

Perhaps more disclosure will soon happen, as it is becoming more difficult to keep the truth away from the masses.

