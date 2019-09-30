While many fairy tales and other legends and lore mention mermaids, perhaps a few of them are still out there. Not long ago, in the country of Israel, people have claimed to have seen mermaids off the shore.

Tourists among other locals within the town of Kiryat Yam, are going to the coast in hopes to catch a glimpse of the famed mythological creature. Certainly people’s imaginations can run wild sometimes, but now many are left wondering about the possibility.





From what is understood, mermaids are portrayed as being young girls from the torso up with the rest of her having a fish-like body. They appear during sunset in more secluded spots mostly.

Comparably to sirens, they lure men out to sea, only to drown them later. Other tales include an affectionate bond between both a human man and the mermaid. In some instances, a mermaid has saved sailors from their fate.

Locals from Kiryat Yam claim that curious onlookers have seen these mermaids. They willing seem to perform tricks, before disappearing into the dark night water below. Why they continue to appear before people is puzzling. Maybe they are trying to warn humanity of something.

Likely, if they are real, they would end up being caught and scientifically examined. Maybe even they would end up as some kind of circus type attraction like the P.T. Barnum’s mermaid.

Some have refused to come forward about what they had seen while others such as Shlomo Cohen, said, “I was with friends when suddenly we saw a woman lying on the sand in a weird way. At first I thought she was just another sunbather, but when we approached she jumped into the water and disappeared. We were all in shock because we saw she had a tail.”

Image: The Little Mermaid, a sculpture, in the harbor in Copenhagen, Denmark by Edvard Eriksen.

Mermaids have been a part of folklore for many years. They have appeared in various depictions on screen, on map drawings and portraits among other places. Statues have been made and placed in some locations in honor of this mythological fascination.

Whether or not mermaids are appearing is just hearsay for now. The possibility however is interesting nonetheless.

(Source: Live Science)



