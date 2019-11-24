Warning “Zombie Deer” Disease Has Become A Real Threat To Humans

According to the CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) a new threat may be imminent. Wild deer might be carrying a deadly type infection dangerous to humans. This disease causes humans to come down with a chronic debilitating type disease. North America apparently is in real danger.
Hunters should stop eating venison meat immediately. The infection first manifests within the brain, which then leads to dementia. A wild deer brain, will become corrupted as it starts to corrode.
Deer infected with this will begin to act more aggressively and salivate at the mouth. These animals should be avoided at all costs.
The deer infected will physically appear more frail and their behavior will seem to be off. This is because their brains have been damaged. Deer like this will even approach humans as they don’t see them as a threat normally.
These types of deer will have protruding ribs, red eyes and a meaningless look about them. The deer moves much like a zombie does in horror type movies.
These animals may or may not have infected others in the wild as well. Experts say people should stop eating deer meat immediately. Authorities located within both the USA and Canada are urging hunters to check every deer that they kill for unusual signs of infection.
This same type of infection may also be transmitted to monkeys as well according to studies. For now, this threat is being called “zombie deer”.
There are many diseases currently that have taken many lives, due to people not knowing what to do or how to react when something like this turns into an outbreak of sorts.
It is best to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Those who enjoy nature adventures should keep their eyes open for wildlife. If you see a deer wandering towards you, get away from it immediately.
(Source: Anomalien)