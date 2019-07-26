WikiLeaks Document Confirms, The United States Destroyed An Alien Moon Base

An intriguing document was released by WikiLeaks, stating that the United States had a secret base on the Moon. It allegedly was later destroyed by Russia. Many have thought for years, that something else unusual has been going on since the early days of space exploration.
Paranormal researcher Scott Waring said the following:
“I was researching the WikiLeaks website and I found this information pertaining to a secret lunar base that the United States had destroyed in the late 1970’s. The cable has only the details of the document, but not all because the document was written by hand and was never put in digital format.”
“How would the United States destroy an alien base on Earth’s moon without anyone suspecting it? That is easy. Do you remember the Apollo missions? Well, there were supposed to be more than 20 missions of this type on the Moon, however, NASA suddenly stopped at Apollo 17, to perform some secret black operations missions involving the recovery of extraterrestrial technology and the recognition of alien structures and ships and to detect any possible threat to the US.”
Waring went on to say, “I met a man named William Rutledge in 2011 on YouTube when he uploaded half a dozen videos of the Apollo 20 mission in which he participated. It was a shared mission of the United States and Russia to the Moon near the Delporte crater. William and the other astronaut recorded their activities on the Moon on film. Including exploring a cigar-shaped ship in the Delporte crater. Inside they found glass tubes along the walls with tiny biped skeletons (a few centimeters high).”
Apparently, a female pilot was discovered as well. She had hoses connected into her nose aside from being in a type of coma. This female appeared to be connected to the ship physically and mentally. This same female was then taken back to Earth.
Evidence is suggested that a beautiful alien city was also damaged on the Moon. Could this mean that extraterrestrial life actually existed on the Moon? Many questions remain about all of this. Did the military wipe out a species of alien life? How did they know they were a threat to humanity? All of this is rather puzzling to say the least.
One theory is, the United States went back to this extraterrestrial base and then destroyed it. No doubt any type of technology recovered was reversed engineered afterward.
The reasoning for destroying this would be easy enough to understand. It was done to keep the technology and/or other discoveries away from other governments around the world, so they wouldn’t claim it and use it for further gain power and influence over the world. A strategic advantage over everyone else.
Of course The United States would not want to lose any advantage it would have either. Imagine battles around not only Earth but other locations in the universe as well including cities and other places unknown yet.
One theory about the Apollo missions was, US forces returned to complete a series of different things. More covert operations were made without public knowledge about them.
If all of this is true, it would be the greatest cover up ever. Perhaps further documentation exists somewhere or is known by just a few select people. They will be the ones to make a difference for everyone.