Woman Claims She Was Given A Haunted Mannequin Head

A woman from Singapore, recently claimed she was given a haunted mannequin head. The outrageously weird incident changed her life. When Nadie Othman bought something else through a marketplace app, she had no idea what else was included.
The seller did mention to her that they were going to include some extra beauty items free of charge. She was shocked to discover something else unexpected was a part of the purchase.
In regards to her order, Nadie explained she was going out to get her purchase items within a few days time. However, she couldn’t believe what else she received. Things took a turn for the worse, after the woman who sold her the items (including the mannequin head) wanted to immediately drop the items off at her mother-in-law’s house.
Of course Nadie didn’t want to lose out on her bonus free gift, so she then agreed to have the woman deliver the items. Upon that evening, Nadie said she then started experiencing odd things. She started having terrible nightmares and then started dreaming that something was following her. It didn’t stop there, as a sense of creepiness then crept into her life.
First of all, Nadie’s mother-in-law called in the middle of the night, asking Nadie to return the items. Something began happening that couldn’t be explained according to Nadie’s mother-in-law.
She also began to experience a feeling that something was watching her like a presence of some sort. Her mother-in-law, also said she began hearing unexplained noises coming from the room where the delivered boxes were.
At first, Nadie’s mother-in-law thought nothing of this and shrugged it off, until the noises kept happening. It was unusual to say the least. After arriving at her mother-in-law’s home, she immediately had goosebumps all over her body. Then she walked into the room and opened up the delivered boxes.
She glanced down to see an eerie-looking mannequin head, wearing a wig made from real human hair. Both of the women from that moment on wanted nothing to do with these items.
It didn’t take long for them to dispose of the mannequin head along with the other items. It is unknown who it was that she bought these items from. However, they might have been into the dark arts or something else. Before getting rid of the mannequin head, pictures were taken of it and shared on social media sites like Facebook.
(Source: Coast To Coast AM)