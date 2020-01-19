Google Earth User Discovered Mysterious Disc-Shaped Object In Antarctica

Whatever it is, this doesn’t appear to be a natural formation. It looks smooth and more manufactured by comparison. One Google Earth user managed to spot this while browsing around online.
It was later discovered that Elena Andrade commented about this strange looking mystery object. She posted on YouTube, “Mysterious images captured by Google Earth, arouse a deep interest and surprise in both the scientific and ufological environment. NASA images are great evidence that should be investigated and delivered to the population’s knowledge.”
“UFOs or objects similar to those described hundreds of times by witnesses, entrances to the interior of the earth, large structures that emerge after being frozen for centuries, and a huge strange face carved into the mountain is this presentation by the Argentine researcher Marcelo Irazusta in a video in which the different coordinates and the times in which those photographs were taken are highlighted.”
Upon zooming in on this object, it resembles a large sized circle. Only part of it has been exposed from the nearby cliff face adjacent to it. This doesn’t look natural according to many people’s comments from other sources. Perhaps this is part of a secret experiment of some kind. The question is…who or what put it there?
A video was created about this and later posted onto Sandra Elena Andrade’s YouTube channel. There are different mysteries that have yet to be solved. Perhaps this is another example of a cover up that was inadvertently discovered. The coordinates of where this object is located on Google Earth are seen in the video.
Her video was added on YouTube back on December 19, 2019. Estimations are, this object is fairly good size to be seen like this. The mystery object (which seems to resemble a flying saucer) is likely some kind of vehicle used for transportation. But this is merely a guess as nobody knows for sure yet. It was probably covered up and might be a government experiment of some sort. This object is quite the anomaly for sure.