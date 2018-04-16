Bishop’s Ghost Photographed Inside Medieval Cathedral

This ghostly photograph was captured in Norwich Cathedral in the United Kingdom. Since it was first snapped back in 2016, it has remained a compelling ghost photo. It was taken during the daytime, which is rather unusual. Most of the time, photos such as these are taken in the night. It is believed, that the spirits are stronger and manifest themselves during the nighttime hours.

This cathedral itself, is located in Norwich, Norfolk and is believed to be the most complete in all of England. This location is dedicated to the Holy and Undivided Trinity. The cathedral, is one of the Norwich 12 known heritage sites. It also is the cathedral church for the Church of England Diocese of Norwich.

The cathedral is rather ancient, dating back to the year 1096. What is known as the Norman tower, rests high atop of the building design. A wooden spire can be seen which is also covered with lead. The cathedral was completed in 1145 and many parts of it, remain intact since first being constructed all those years ago.

The ghost in the photograph, was captured by a 29 year old sales worker named Kerry Launders. At the time, she was with Simon Tobb (her boyfriend) and her children Millie and Oscar. They continued admiring the incredible architecture in each of the buildings. This place certainly has history with it dating back to the 11th century.

Kerry continued snapping photos all around the area, with her mobile phone. It wasn’t until later, when she got back home, that one photograph in particular stood out among the others. What looks like a dark shaded figure, is seen looking down from the upper floor.

This ghostly figure seen, appears to resemble that of a bishop during the time period. It appears to be wearing a long robe and tall hat. Kerry believes it may well be one of the dozen or so bishops who were buried in the cathedral itself. This is what she had to say about it:

“It was my first time in a cathedral and it was really nice.I was just taking photos of the arch on my camera and that was that.There was nothing up there. But when I look back through my photos I saw something and had a proper look and I thought ‘wow’ this is a good picture.I looks like a bishop – and there are a lot of those buried there – with the long clothing and the tall hat. I wasn’t scared when I saw it though because I believe in this sort of stuff.”

There have been more reports of others seeing strange activity around this area. Building workers have mentioned seeing objects quite literally moving by themselves. Visitors who come here, also mention seeing ghostly figures around the cathedral as well.

(Source: Mirror and Wikipedia)

Loading...