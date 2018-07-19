13 Year Old Snaps Selfie In Car, Captures Ghost Boy Behind Her

Several years ago in Florida, a 13 year old girl named Harper snapped a selfie. Unbeknownst to her during the time, she captured a ghost sitting behind her in the car. The photo is an interesting one, debunkers are having a difficult time trying to dismiss this one.

While it is captivating, the ghostly boy behind her seems to be highlighted by the sunlight. People can speculate anything they wish about supernatural moments. It isn’t known for sure, whether or not ghosts would likely be affected by light, as living things do. A more translucent type image would likely occur, as ghosts are believed to be nebulous gaseous type forms.

Harper is seen in this selfie photo taken with her phone smiling. Behind her passenger seat above her right shoulder, appears to be a blonde headed boy estimated to be around 10 years old by appearance. This ghostly figure, seems comfortable tagging along for a ride.

After some research by then 48 year old mother Melissa Kurtz, it turns out an accident happened on the road where this photo was taken. After further research, Melissa learned the accident happened one year ago to date. Specific details were not released, since this accident involved a minor. However, the child was taken away by helicopter.

Thinking not much of this at first, the mother-of-two uploaded the photo to Facebook. It quickly gained attention. Later, both she and her daughter were interviewed about the ghostly incident.

A paranormal expert named Greg Pocha, allegedly knows why the boy was there. He said, “Ghosts such as the boy, are prone to remain earthbound when the soul is literally ripped or thrown from the body in an accident. Chances are, he does not know that he has died. And chances are good that he will haunt this part of the highway forever.”

Greg Pocha is the director of parapsychology, afterlife and paranormal studies at Eidolon Project Canada. He says after using the same software used by both the FBI and CIA, the boy seen in the photograph (sitting behind Harper) has a body temperature seen in the photo.

This led him to believe along with other analysts, that this photograph is the real deal. He also added, “It occurred to me, that the ghost may not be flashing a peace sign, as earlier thought, but rather pointing to your daughter’s seat belt harness. To warn may be the purpose, the unfinished business, of this ghost. To warn others how not to meet the same fate as others who have died because seat belt issues. It probably saddens him when he see that.”

Kurtz told The Daily Mail, she often fights with her daughter over wearing a seat belt.

“Her seatbelt is something I yell at her about all the time. I’ve had 13 traffic tickets in two years due to her not wearing one,” she said.

“She is very stubborn – though I’m always trying to catch her when she hasn’t got it on.”

Kurtz added: “I wasn’t scared by it as ever since Harper was little she has had paranormal things revolve around her. She often has orbs appear in pictures next to her.”

Ever since this photo was released, people have been scratching their heads.

(Source: MamaMia)

