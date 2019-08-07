Bishop Plans To Spray Holy Water From Helicopter, To Save The City From “Evil”

One Bishop named Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, aims to rain down holy water upon the coastal seaport city of Buenaventura, Colombia. Determined, he is borrowing a navy copter to help purify the entire city.
Montoya spoke with a local news radio station and said, “We have to drive the devil out of Buenaventura, to see if we can restore the peace and tranquility that our city has lost due to so many crimes, acts of corruption and with so much evil and drug trafficking that invades our port.”
He also said: “We want to go around the whole of Buenaventura, from the air, and pour holy water on to it to see if we exorcise and get out all those demons that are destroying our port, so that God’s blessing comes and gets rid of all the wickedness that is in our streets.”
According to the 52 year old Bishop, demons are plaguing his town and he wants to cleanse the entire area. This is a kind of mass exorcism that needs to happen. Perhaps tranquility will soon return to the city, after his ceremony and the power of God.
For so very long, this city has been plagued with absolute corruption. Drugs, human trafficking among violence has become an epidemic. The Bishop then explained how this will be a great public demonstration for the entire community. The holy water will rain down from above and hopefully help drive away the devil that haunts this place.
An organization known as Human Rights Watch, has released a report detailing the history of Buenaventura. There are abductions, killings and gangs here known to have “chop-up houses” where victims are slaughtered.
Efforts have been made to attack violence and create what is known as a “humanitarian zone” in the city. Already 51 different murders have happened this year already.
Last year, the Vatican announced a new training course for exorcism because of the increased demand for “deliverance ministry”.
When further asked about that will be done, he explained, “We are going to form a line of vehicles with a firetruck and a statue of Saint Bonaventure. We’re going to go to all locations, to the most difficult neighborhoods where people have been killed in recent years”.
(Source: Fox News and Catholic News Agency)