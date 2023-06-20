Glowing Humanoid Light Entity Spotted In Brazil

Share Article

There are so many things that seem out of this world and in this case, this might be what was witnessed recently. An unidentified man recorded what appears to be some kind of humanoid entity in the southern part of Minas Gerais, Brazil. This area is an inland state found in the southeastern part of the country.

The town is known for its 18th-century gold rush as colonial-era towns were established here. These towns have streets made with cobblestone, along with ornate mansions and baroque churches. Some churches were decorated by the famous sculptor Aleijadinho. This location has a healthy population of around 21 million people.

Image: Ufo Global / YouTube

This entity of sorts was quite a spectacle to behold. Whatever this thing was, it seemed to glow with a highly illuminated aura all around it. It’s difficult to tell whether or not this was someone wearing some kind of glow suit due to the perspective of being so far away. Certainly, this wasn’t some kind of hallucination as the shape of it was actually recorded. The quick clip was recorded by a mobile phone and unfortunately isn’t of the greatest quality.

The video was posted today on YouTube 6/20/23 by a tiny channel that seems dedicated to paranormal related subjects. This channel is known as Ufo Global. The citizens of Brazil have previously brought forth some paranormal encounters, which have been shared around online. It is unknown whether or not a better quality clip is out there yet. This might not be the original or first posting of this.

After using Google Translate, the channel owner was asking about acquiring a monitoring system with DAP cameras (Detection and Analysis of Phenomena) . They want to continue their efforts in finding signs of paranormal activity. As a UFO enthusiast they explained how committed they are to finding the truth of things. This is their reason for wanting to get a hold of such equipment and appreciate any kind of support.

Image: Ufo Global / YouTube

Glowing entities such as these have previously been reported about. Certainly there are a number of movies or television shows that have demonstrated something comparable before. Most of the time these humanoid figures emit a bright light. Typically, they have been seen as being much smaller.

In this video from Brazil, the entity seen is much larger considering the distance away it is seen on camera. This would make it much larger in size. Whatever these things are, they have been spotted around different places including forests, fields, and homes.

There are many different theories about what glowing entities are. Some people believe that they are ghosts or spirits, while others believe that they are aliens or other non-human entities. There is no scientific evidence to support any of these theories, so the true nature of glowing entities remains a mystery.

However, there are a number of eyewitness accounts of glowing entities that are difficult to dismiss. In one well-known case, a group of hikers in the woods of West Virginia claimed to have seen a glowing figure standing in the middle of a clearing. The figure was described as being about 5 feet tall and emitting a bright white light. The hikers said that the figure was completely silent and did not move as they approached.

Another well-known case of a glowing entity occurred in the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia. In 1966, a series of sightings of glowing figures were reported in the area. The figures were often seen in the vicinity of the Silver Bridge, which collapsed in 1967, killing 46 people. The sightings of the glowing figures became known as the “Men in Black” sightings, and they are still a source of speculation and mystery today.

The true nature of glowing entities is unknown, but they continue to be a source of fascination and speculation. Whether they are ghosts, aliens, or something else entirely, glowing entities are a reminder that there are still many unexplained mysteries in the world.

