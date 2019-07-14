Guardian Angel Believed To Be Deceased Brother

There are many things in this world that we marvel over. Certain moments simply cannot be explained by logic. These unexplained mysteries happen for whatever different reason.
These moments, sometimes help define who we really are in this world. Often things happen to us for a reason, which we cannot understand until we ourselves leave this very world.
One police officer shared his short story, explaining something rather extraordinary that happened to him. When he was a rookie cop, his older brother committed suicide.
They were very close growing up and he reflects back to the warning signs he had missed before. As time has passed by, he often feels guilty that he couldn’t have prevented his brothers death somehow.
This police officers brother died in another state and his body was in rough shape, so a closed casket was used for the funeral service. Around a week after his brother had died, the officer went back to work. It was late one night and he along with his police partner, notice a pimp on the street carrying a pistol.
He was using it to whip one of his girls. The officer then jumped out of the squad car and began chasing him. It was a foot race and rather intense. The officer had his gun in hand, as he was chasing through narrow parts underneath of a building. This area lead to a courtyard that turned to the middle area after a while.
Just before the officer reached the courtyard, he heard a voice say “It’s okay”. The voice was familiar and to date he believes it was his brothers voice warning him. As the officer entered the courtyard area, he felt the barrel of a gun pressed against his head.
He flinched as the pimp squeezed the trigger of their revolver. Two times the trigger was pulled. The officer froze for a mere moment before he realized what had happened. The officer then used the end of his gun, to beat the pimp in the head, disorienting him.
This is what the officer said, “Till this day, I don’t know why I didn’t just shoot him. Cuff him and walk him back to the street and find my partner. I tell my partner about him squeezing the trigger, but not the voice I heard. We unload the gun (.32 revolver) right there, and 2 bullets have strike marks on them. Take the gun to the lab for testing. Tell the tech the story. He puts the two bullets with strike marks back in and shoots into the test tank. Both bullets fired.”
It seems this officer’s brother was his guardian angel, watching over him on that night. Moments like these are unexplained, yet for some reason or another were supposed to happen.