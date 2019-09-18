Photo Captures Guardian Angel Appearing At Horrific Accident

This tragedy happened back four years ago in Abbeville County, when a horrific accident happened on Highway 252 in South Carolina. The location is known as Honea Path.

The town here is in Anderson County, S.C. The area also extends into the northwestern part of the state where Abbeville County is as well. The place has a small population of around 3,800 people.





The family of a man involved in this accident, believed that an angel was watching over their loved one upon that day. The photograph taken, was snapped by a pastor there who actually witnessed the accident happen. They then ran over to help at the scene.

Lynn Wooten is the cousin of the crash victim and said, “You can see on the picture, on the right-hand side that the angel looks like he’s actually knelt with his hands up praying over him”.

She went on to say, that the angel is likely one of the reasons that her cousin survived and is still alive today.

Anyone there that day, wouldn’t think anyone could have survived such a crash. Parts of the photograph show a mangled Ford Explorer vehicle. Apparently, the accident took place on a Thursday evening.

Wooten’s cousin was driving southbound along Highway 252. The accident occurred near Maddox Bridge Road, when he began to veer off the side of the road and over-corrected.

Pastor Michael Clary also said, he watched the accident and noticed the SUV tumbling over. He recalled seeing it spin four times before hitting a nearby ditch before going airborne. The vehicle collided with a large pine tree.

The Pastor then said the vehicle struck this tree, about twelve feet away. He noticed something come out from the passenger side of the window. When he approached to see what it was, he was shocked to see a young man curled up into a fetal type position. The entire time he prayed asking God to protect this person.

Wooten’s cousin was later airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. There he was treated for a punctured lung in intensive care. His collarbone was also broken along with several of his ribs. He was later released on Wednesday, five days later.

Wooten went on to say, “Our family strongly believes in guardian angels and that one with him. My cousin was lucky he survived. “Of course everyone in the family were grateful for the guardian angels there that day.

“If nobody had been behind him to see the accident occur, I don’t know how long he would have been there. When the wrecker got there he had to cut the first line of trees to attach it and pull the car out, it was so far in there,” Wooten said.

Some have noticed more than one angel appearing in this photograph. If you look carefully, you may see more. There even appears to be a face in the photograph.

Perhaps these were angels protecting these people upon that day. Things like this cannot simply be dismissed as nonsense, there are mysterious forces that work in our world. Some of them are good while others are not.

