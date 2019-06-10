Home Security Camera Captures “Elf Entity” Walking On Driveway

With its ears flapping around in the shadows, this entity has been deemed an ‘Elf’. Likely it could be a small child dressed up in a costume but some people don’t think so. Is it a small demon of some kind? Anything is possible at this point.
Harry Potter references have been made, saying this is “Dobby the Elf”. Most people seem to think this is nothing more than CGI of some kind. Reasons for this are, the inconsistent shadows on the ground and the jittery movements made by this small figure, as seen during the video. Others have mentioned this is some kind of remote controlled puppet of some kind.
This video was first published on Facebook and it has already racked up 129,000 views and 38,000 reactions. Now, millions are watching this bizarre little video. A woman known as “Vivian Gomez” posted the video back on June 6th. She had the following to say about it:
“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”
Was this video reacted to get views? Or, did this woman actually capture something extraordinary on their property. It does make you wonder about it. This creature seen, doesn’t resemble that of a grey alien.
Those aliens are typically reported as being small in size, with a unique skin covering their entire body. Statistically, 43% of all reported grey alien encounters happen within the United States. Maybe this is another version of a grey or something else entirely.
Briefly before the “elf entity” appears, a shadow can be seen on the far right. It makes one wonder whether or not someone sent a dressed up child on cue, in front of the camera. For quite some time, people have suspected there are strange things happening in the world.
(Source: Coast To Coast AM)