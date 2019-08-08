Late Night Office Worker Encounters Black Eyed Man In Elevator

It happened in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia back on September 2nd, 2000. One office worker was up late working on the fifth floor. He held an executive position, so some nights were long for them to finish up the workload. Around midnight, he began to leave the office and decided to use the elevator.
To his knowledge, he was the only one left on the fifth floor by this time. There was another man there named Ben who also worked late, but he had since left to go home.
The only other person left in the building other than him, was a security officer named Stan. However, Stan was down on the first floor of the building typically.
While inside the elevator, it stopped at floor number #2. The doors opened and a tall man with a black crew cut entered. At first he pondered for a moment before asking the man what part of the building he worked in and what they were doing here so late. The office worker glanced upon the eyes of this man. They were pitch black, like the dead of night.
The pupils and retinas were all black. The office worker had never seen anything like this before. His thoughts raced as he began to think, maybe this man had some kind of disability with his eyes and was handicapped in some way. He began to wonder, what sector this unusual man worked in.
Soon enough, the elevator slowly starts to move again. The black eyed man then asked where he was going. The office worker then replied, “Home”. This is when things began to become stranger.
The black eyed man then simply said, “Why?”. The office worker laughed and said I want to get some sleep and see my wife. The black eyed man then muttered to himself (under his breath) and then said, “It must be nice to have a home”.
Thinking nothing of it, the office worker thought that this man must be renting a place somewhere. Perhaps he was just being friendly and just wanted to strike up a conversation. After a bit, the office worker then noticed that the black eyed man never pushed any button while inside of the elevator.
“Where are you going?” the office worker asked. The tall black eyed man then replied, “Nowhere”. This is when the expression upon his face changed to a look of anger like a mad scowl of creepiness.
After this happened, the office worker ran towards his car as things really felt off. When he looked back behind him, the strange man never left the elevator. After getting into his car and driving down the street, the office worker noticed all the lights were out on the street. This is Sydney, city of NSW.
When he turned onto another street, he was shocked to see the same black eyed man. Needless to say, the office worker broke every road law to get out of there. It was really weird all of it. How could this man leave the building after him and then suddenly be ahead of him without having a car? Also he likely took the elevator to floor number #6.
After checking with security later, the videotape recordings of this night showed no signs of anyone else using the elevator on that night except the office work. To date, he suspects this was some kind of black eyed person, similar to the black eyed children encounters.
The office worker said, “I found to my surprise that a few people have had similar experiences regarding people with pitch black eyes. Unlike some, though, I didn’t feel a sense of dread or a feeling that I was about to die. I felt more an awareness and discomfort, like when you see someone advance angrily toward you only to walk past you.”
Perhaps the man experienced something out of the ordinary on that night, that can’t be explained rationally. This was something else, it was something more beyond imagination.
(Source: The Night Sky)