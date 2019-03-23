Little Girl Records Bigfoot With Her iPad On Vacation

Share this article











While most Bigfoot sightings take place in the Pacific Northwest, this part of the world is rather rural, rugged and heavily forested. A video surfaced, that was allegedly taken by a little girl on vacation with her family riding in a car. She was recording with her iPad and captured what seemingly looks like Bigfoot or was it merely a scarecrow?

A report released by KSL News, mentioned that the Bigfoot recorded – was taken near Provo Airport in Utah. The terrain here is flat and marsh-like. This figure seen resembles that of a Bigfoot. It was recorded alongside of the road, standing in a local cornfield. The video starts out showing the interior of their car, then pans over towards passenger window. Children enjoy recording videos nowadays, they capture some unusual perspectives. Perhaps this little girl captured the ever elusive Bigfoot on video.



Since news of this was released, many people now wonder whether or not something out there is haunting the cornfields in and around the same area. The little girl’s mother Jane Everett, posted her daughter’s video on YouTube. Ever since this happened Jane now believes in Bigfoot and what happened on that day. She also thinks that Bigfoot has been wandering around Utah cornfields in this part of the state.



Back in 2012, another Bigfoot was spotted and allegedly captured on video in Utah. This took place in Provo Canyon. The location is just up the river, from where this cornfield Bigfoot was spotted. There are areas in Utah, where not many if any have explored. This leads to speculation that this place could be inhabited with a population of Bigfoot creatures. There are plenty of places for Bigfoot to hide, even close to populated areas.

While the video remains to be a head scratcher, it makes you wonder about it. Likely about half of everyone believes in this while the other half doesn’t. People around the world have been reporting about Bigfoot and/or Yeti and Sasquatch for years. Many footprint molds have been made and most of them have been deemed fake. We shouldn’t dismiss this video so quickly, as it could be proof of something.



The local newspaper were on the fence about this video also. Could this be an elaborate setup hoax? The timing of this is more believable and a kid with a camera capturing it…adds more speculation. The video has been seen nearly 200,000 times so far.

