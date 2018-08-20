Racecar Driver Pulled From Flames By Guardian Spirit

Certain moments in life, can define you as everything happens for a reason. What if fate had other plans for you? Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to share his remarkable story recently. He explained what happened and he still doesn’t know what to make of his experience from years ago.

Back in 2004, Earnhardt was racing in Sonoma, California. It was there, when he experienced a crash with his car. Sonoma Raceway was previously known as Sears Point Raceway and Infineon Raceway. This track stretches for 2.52-miles and is located in the southern part of the Sonoma Mountains in Sonoma, California, USA.

Retired 43 year old Earnhardt Jr. flashed back to that day. He was clearly shaken up about it, he explained that someone reached into his car and then lifted him up from under his armpits. He was pulled out of the fire. Earnhardt said, “I don’t have any memory of myself climbing out of the car.”

He only recalls trying to get out of the car and not being able to. When he asked others about his experience (including crew and others if they pulled him from the wreck) none of them came forward saying yes. Earnhardt believes that a ghostly spirit, pulled him from the flames that day.

His father Dale Earnhardt, died back in February 18, 2001 after a crashing into a retaining wall from making contact with fellow racers Sterling Marlin and Ken Schrader. He died at the Daytona International Speedway. One theory about Earnhardt Jr. is his father’s spirit reached to save him from beyond the grave. His son wasn’t supposed to die yet and some sort of divine intervention had taken place.

During an interview with People Magazine, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “I do believe in paranoia activity,” Earnhardt Jr. said, laughing before correcting himself: “Paranormal.” I think that our personalities and our souls have so much — we’re so much more than just blood vessels, and bone and muscle… Haunted places? Sure.

Earnhardt Jr. — who now works a commentator for NASCAR, among other things — asserted that he’d never seen a ghost before. He did note, all of this is a “little dark and morbid and heavy” — and that his fans might think he’s “a loony” — Earnhardt Jr. recounted, “When I wrecked in the Corvette in 2004 in Sonoma and it caught fire, somebody pulled me out of that car.”

Earnhardt Jr. noted again, “He only remembers trying to get out of the car unable to do so, until this mysterious force grabbed him. He never had any memory of climbing out of the car himself.”

Perhaps something was watching out for him on that fateful day. Maybe even the guardian spirit of his father Dale Earnhardt himself. It was a nasty wreck, things can happen in a mere moment on the racetrack that can change people’s lives forever. Earnhardt Jr. believes that something saved him on that day for sure.

