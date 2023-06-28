The Vallecas Case: A True Horror Story That Inspired The Film Veronica

Share Article

Well there are a few things about this story that make it kind of scary. First of all, real events took place which gave it a sense of authenticity often not seen in some horror movies. Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro was a 18-year-old Spanish girl who died in mysterious circumstances in 1991. Her death has been the subject of much speculation and debate, with some believing that she was the victim of demonic possession, while others believe that her death was caused by a medical condition.

The inspiration for the 2017 Spanish horror film “Veronica” is based upon the story of Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro, a 15-year-old girl who died mysteriously in 1991 after using a Ouija board. While the events which led up to Estefanía’s death are literally just as chilling as the movie was. In the film, they made her character a bit younger.

Image: Beyond The Edge Of Darkness Podcast

Back during the year 1991, Estefanía along with her two younger sisters would end up using a Ouija board in an attempt to contact their late grandmother. When this séance took place, Estefanía claimed that she made contact with a spirit known as “Javier”. The girls were trying to contact their grandmother but remained skeptical.

It seems that Estefanía was determined to get to the bottom of this encounter. Other mentions of the story said that the girls were trying to contact a deceased friend of one of the girls. However, things reportedly went very wrong as Estefanía began to experience a series of strange and disturbing symptoms including hallucinations, seizures and sleep paralysis.

Image: Veronica (2017) / Film Factory

The very next day, Estefanía then began to experience further paranormal phenomena. She said there were shadows inside her room, she heard voices and whispering aside from feeling like there was a presence all around her. From this point, Estefanía began experiencing more seizures and behaved rather erratically.

When asked about what she had seen, Estefanía said she witnessed a dark mysterious figure inside her room. After this, Estefanía’s family took her to see a doctor. However no medical causes were found based upon her symptoms.

Not long after on August 13, 1991 Estefanía was taken to a hospital. It was there where she ended up dying a few hours later. Her cause of death was never officially determined but her parents think otherwise.

Her parents believed that Estefanía was possessed by some kind of demonic force.The estimation was that she died from a form of “septic shock”. This is when the body drops to a dangerously low blood pressure and abnormalities happen with cellular metabolism.

There are different interpretations about how Estefanía died. Was it from demonic possession? Or, from mental illness? Other theories are she was poisoned or not treated properly for whatever medical conditions she was suffering from.

The case of Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro has become one of the most famous paranormal cases in all of Spain. Rather creepily, the cause of death was never really determined but her family still insists that she was killed by some kind of demonic presence of some sort.

This may be from a more cultural belief in place, but it is a case that likely will never be solved and has become hearsay at this point in time. What really happened to Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro? We may never know for sure. However, the story of Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro is still one of the most terrifying and fascinating paranormal cases of all time.

