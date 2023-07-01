This British Woman Claimed She Was An Ancient Egyptian Priestess

Share Article

Her name is Dorothy Louise Eady, before her death on April 21st, 1981 she explained and felt how she was reincarnated. Dorothy also known as Omm Sety or Om Seti was a British antiques caretaker and folklorist. Later, she became the keeper of the Abydos Temple of Seti I.

Dorothy was also the draughtswoman for the Department of Egyptian Antiquities. Upon her death, she maintained an ancient Egyptian tradition as her tomb at the western side of her garden location – had its head carved in the likeness of Isis with her wings outspread.

Dorothy was born on January 16, 1904 in London. She gained recognition for her belief in having been an ancient Egyptian priestess in a past life. Additionally, her extensive historical research at Abydos has further solidified her reputation.

Her life and work have been extensively covered in numerous articles, television documentaries, and biographies. Rather remarkably after her accident, she was able to read and understand ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics.

She was also able to point out places that were not even discovered yet like the Osiris Chapel, hidden chambers underground and even a sealed passageway. According to Dorothy, there also was an oasis in the desert that has since been covered over by the echoes of the sand.

Eady was raised in a coastal town as the only child of Reuben Ernest Eady, a master tailor from Woolwich, and Caroline Mary (Frost) Eady. At the age of three, she experienced a significant incident where she fell down a flight of stairs and briefly appeared to be dead. Following this event, she began exhibiting peculiar behaviors and frequently requested to be taken “home.” She also developed foreign accent syndrome, which caused conflicts in her early life.

Her Sunday school teacher even requested that she be kept away from class due to her comparisons between Christianity and the “heathen” ancient Egyptian religion. In 1920, at the age of 16, Eady had her first visit to Abydos.

The moment she set foot there, she felt an intense connection to the place, leading her to experience vivid dreams and visions of her previous life as the priestess Bentreshyt. In these dreams, she would witness the grandeur of the temple of Seti I and interact with the pharaoh himself. Alongside these visions, she also began speaking with a distinct Egyptian accent and dedicated herself to learning hieroglyphs.

In 1931, Eady entered into matrimony with an Egyptian man named Eman Abdel Meguid. The couple had a son, Sety, whose name was derived from the pharaoh in Eady’s dreams. Unfortunately, their union was not a happy one, and they later divorced in 1936. Following her divorce, Eady journeyed back to Abydos and assumed the role of a caretaker at the temple of Seti I.

Dorothy ended up documenting her encounters, which resulted in the publication of her book, “Omm Sety’s Abydos,” in 1977. Some individuals firmly believe in her genuine reincarnation as an ancient Egyptian priestess, while others regard her as a highly eccentric individual with an exceptionally vivid imagination.

Yet, there is no denying Eady’s monumental dedication as an Egyptologist, which has significantly contributed to our understanding of ancient Egyptian religion and culture. Eady’s narrative has served as a source of inspiration for countless individuals, both within Egypt and across the globe.

To some, she symbolizes the enduring legacy of Egyptian culture, and her work has played a crucial role in fostering interest in ancient Egypt. Moreover, she is recognized as a trailblazer in the realm of reincarnation studies, raising awareness about the possibility of past lives. Dorothy Eady was an enigmatic and captivating figure.

Her story is simultaneously inspiring and contentious, captivating the imaginations of people worldwide. Firmly believing in the concept of reincarnation, she devoted her life to the study and preservation of ancient Egyptian culture. Her contributions have illuminated the past and continue to inspire people to this day.

