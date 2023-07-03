Aliens Warn Humanity: Change Your Ways Or Be Destroyed

Share Article

From what is understood, back in 2004 a group of researchers from Puerto Rico received a strange message from outer space. This message was encoded in a binary type format. It was unclear who or what had sent it, but the researchers managed to decode this message to some degree anyway.

The message said that humanity was on the verge of destroying itself, and that the aliens were coming to stop us. The message also said that the aliens had a message of peace, and that they wanted to help us learn to live in harmony with each other and with the planet.

The researchers were shocked by the message, but they also felt a sense of hope. They knew that the aliens were coming with good intentions, and they were determined to help humanity heed the warning and avoid self-destruction.

The message from the aliens has been kept secret for many years, but it is now being released to the public. The researchers believe that it is important for humanity to know about the message, and that it is time for us to start taking steps to change our ways.

This message from the aliens is a wake-up call. It is a reminder that we are not alone in the universe, and that we need to start taking care of our planet and each other. If we do not, we will face the same fate as the civilizations that have come before us.

The message from the aliens is a gift. It is a chance for us to learn from our mistakes and to build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come. We must not let this opportunity go to waste.

Image by Thomas Budach from Pixabay

The Message in Detail

The message from the aliens was encoded in a binary format, which means that it was made up of a series of 0s and 1s. The researchers were able to decode the message by using a computer program to translate the binary code into text.

The message was short and simple, but it was also very powerful. It said:

“We are coming. You must change your ways or you will be destroyed.”

The message did not say who the aliens were or where they were from. However, it did say that they were coming to Earth, and that they were coming with a message of peace.

The message also said that humanity was on the verge of destroying itself. The aliens said that we were waging war on each other, and that we were destroying our planet. They said that if we did not change our ways, we would soon be destroyed.

The message from the aliens is a wake-up call. It is a reminder that we are not alone in the universe, and that we need to start taking care of our planet and each other. If we do not, we will face the same fate as the civilizations that have come before us.

The Message’s Significance

The message from the aliens is significant for several reasons. First, it is a reminder that we are not alone in the universe. There are other intelligent civilizations out there, and they are watching us.

Second, the message is a warning. The aliens are telling us that we are on the verge of destroying ourselves, and that we need to change our ways.

Third, the message is a gift. The aliens are giving us a chance to learn from our mistakes and to build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.

We must not let this opportunity go to waste. We must heed the warning from the aliens and change our ways. If we do, we can build a better future for ourselves and for our planet.

More Warnings from Above

An extraterrestrial also allegedly gave some warning to humanity. What this alien says about us is quite startling. The origin of this was translated from French to English by a man named Dan Drasin. He is both a researcher and filmmaker. What was said about free will by this alien being encountered, may well change our perception of things to come and what we are experiencing now.

The alien highlights that humans have free will and personal experiences of happiness with each person’s life. What was said about free will, is dependent upon the knowledge obtained by one’s own power in their lifetime. It is about how much we have learned while we have existed on Earth. Our happiness stems from how much love someone gives and receives back from others.

This alien went on to mention that intelligent species on Earth may often feel isolated. They are constantly progressing and growing in different ways which reflects their view about each life and the destiny of their own existence.

There is no guidebook to life and what it is we are supposed to do while we are here in this lifetime. People are not perfect and neither the scientists or religious leaders can speak – with any real knowledge about unexplained aerial and celestial events that mankind has witnessed for thousands of years.

After further questioning, the alien mentioned more details. Many people today are exploring new paths of knowledge, which were once considered to be ridiculous or improbable. What we once thought was impossible, is now possible. Recent developments in technology have made this more possible. Maybe people are advancing more than we understand, but look around at society some things are quite flawed.

Image by Alistair from Pixabay

For example, traveling between planets has become much easier in recent years. What the alien told me is that there are many different species of living things in our galaxy, and that they are all very similar to us. The main difference between us is that we experience different stages of evolution. Hierarchies exist within groups and societies based on what wisdom a particular race has to offer.

More information included that humans are looking for a superior being by transforming into genetic type creatures. The alien said that this happens to their species as well. There are many different humanoid-shaped lifeforms in existence, just like humans. Does this mean that aliens and humans interbred or created hybrids?

They are considered reality by the aliens and also have consciousnesses. However, the majority of the human population has never seen or interacted with other lifeforms from different worlds because they believe it is unsafe yet.

We have questioned why we can’t see such alien entities but this is likely due to their instruments which keep them cloaked or invisible to us. They would want to interact with us in a non-violent way.

Of course humans are both defensive and primitive. It will take longer until there is a chance at some kind of resolution regarding communications between species. It seems just like with humans they are willing to defend themselves against such hostile actions.

Image by Merlin Lightpainting from Pixabay

Human beings will have to be more accepting and be willing to interact with other species in a more non-violent way. They will have to keep more of an open mind towards such interactions. A better line of communication will have to be learned or established somehow.

From what is understood, there are only a few people who are even aware that non-human creatures are involved with the influence and control of the world. There are certain species which don’t necessarily stand on our material plane, which would make them uncomfortable in such a setting or environment.

In regards to alien abductions, some of these are being done for the betterment of humans. Perhaps we have been examined in some ways. Maybe this was to rid us of some ailments that plagued us from before and to bestow us with better technological understandings. It seems that both good and evil have been at battle for Earth for such a very long time.

Lastly, the alien mentioned that its species can offer humanity a more holistic vision of the universe and life itself. This would include fair and fraternal type relationships giving us more technical knowledge overall. Mankind has often dreaded the unfamiliar but with a more receptive mindset, people can advance and move forward into a brave new world after all. The question is, do you have what it takes?

Related