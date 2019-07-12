Thousands Of People Are Planning To Storm Area 51

After all is said and done, there are far too many people who are simply fed up with the lack of transparency about Area 51. The government has kept many crucial things hidden away for all these years. Now, determined…users on Facebook have pledged to storm the Area 51 facility in Lincoln County, Nevada.
This event quite possibly may further balloon into something even bigger by September 20th. At 3:00 AM people are planning to invade this location. To date, 345K people have stated that they are going while in total 21k are interested but haven’t signed up yet to go.
Generally, a lot of people think this is merely a hoax but momentum is building up about it online. Those who are interested will meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley before wandering to the base itself.
This puts the government in a tricky situation. Obviously, they would prefer to not fire upon citizens of the country. This would be the catalyst for another civil war.
The plan is clear and specific and has piqued a lot of people’s interest. The ill-advised plan, was originally posted on Facebook under the title ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,’ which seeks to discover proof of aliens at the base.
Are aliens or other things being kept at this location? Probably not but if such discoveries have been made, then they have been moved to another facility elsewhere.
So, what is Area 51? “The United States Air Force facility commonly known as Area 51 is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range.” – Wikipedia
In all likeliness, it is unclear how many will actually appear on the actual event day. If taken so seriously, then it would be difficult for the government to stop so many people raiding the castle sort of speak. Stationed guards here have been nicknamed “camo dudes” and patrol the area frequently.
There are more measures that would be taken to stop such an event from happening. But as the old saying goes, power to the people. United we stand. Who knows what might happen if this is coordinated correctly.