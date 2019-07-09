Grandfather Encounters Tall Pale Humanoid Entity In His Backyard

The experience was something one man will never forget. He was unsure what to make of this thing. It seemed to be about eight feet tall and was pale white by its appearance.
This rather unusual encounter, was posted by u/BuckeyeBrute on Reddit about 2 months ago. They explained that their grandfather lives in a rural coal mining town, located in the southeastern part of Ohio. Where is grandfather lives, is on the edge of the town limits.
Generally, his grandfather was a soft spoken man overall and reserved by nature. However, now he has become more sensitive to anything around him. Nowadays, he is more easily startled by any noise around him. He has good reason to be after encountering something rather bizarre.
In recent times, this man’s grandfather will check around his home. Often he checks outside of the windows and he will not go outside unless his dog is with him. He carries around a handgun for protection. While visiting one day, his grandson asked him why he was so jumpy?
His grandfather explained that several times he has seen something sinister. What appeared to be a tall, white and very thing creature was seen on the edge of his property. This entity appeared in his backyard near the treeline.
He went on to say that this thing had small black eyes, that it’s around 8’ feet tall. Each time he has seen this thing, it would stand there watching his house and then would vanish into thin air.
It happened to him about two months ago and his grandson had only seen him several times ever since then. The grandson admitted he has no experience with anything paranormal related.
This is the very reason why he posted this on Reddit, to ask if anyone else might know what this thing is or what it wanted. He is clearly upset and it has bothered the grandson ever since.
Nobody ever wants to see their grandparents in any kind of trouble. He explained again, just how easy going his grandfather really is. However, he is afraid now of any family or friends staying with him past sundown, due to this entity that might appear.
A firm warning was made by the grandfather who said he doesn’t want anyone else to see this entity. Perhaps out of fear, that it might start affecting their lives as well. The grandson simply asked on Reddit if anyone else had advice for whatever this thing may well be and will it go away?
His grandfather said, this thing shows up between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM at night. The longest it has ever stayed was around 10 minutes before fading away.
The very first time his grandfather witnessed this, it only stood there for a short while. However, it took his grandfather a while before he noticed it. The family has since made arrangements to fortify the home, in hopes that his grandfather will have a better piece of mind about this.
