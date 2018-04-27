Unlucky Guy gets attacked by bear, snake and shark

Everyone has an adventurous side to them. Some more so than others. Sometimes however, people seem to attract nature to them. It isn’t an exact science, but some people seem to have a real affinity to animals or vice versa.

The Native Americans, would use the tribe members most in tune with animals, to lure animals closer, so they would be captured or killed for food. Either in another life he was a Native American or perhaps he is really in tune with nature itself.

Within about three years time, 20 year old Dylan McWilliams from Grand Junction, was attacked by three fearsome creatures of the wild. Most recently, Dylan was attacked by a shark, 164 feet from the shores of Shipwreck’s Beach near Poipu.

This area is southwest from Lihue. McWilliams suffered deep cuts to one of his legs, but the injury wasn’t life-threatening. Dylan went on to say, “The scariest part was swimming back”. He didn’t know whether or not the shark would continue following his trail of blood.

Before the shark incident, Dylan said he received nine different staples on his scalp after crossing paths with a big bear at a Colorado campsite last July back in 2017.

He said, “The bear grabbed the back of my head and started pulling me and I was fighting back as best as I could,” he told Hawaii News Now. “It dropped me and stomped on me a little bit, and I was able to get back to the group and they scared it away.”

According to what National Geographic said, the odds of this happening to someone are around 893.35 quadrillion to one. Talk about a series of unfortunate events in your life…

Even for those who often venture outdoors, the odds of being attacked and bitten by a wild animal are fairly low. Maybe fate will bless him with a lottery winning, to make up for all of this.

“I don’t know,” Mr McWilliams told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser On Friday. “I’m either really lucky or really unlucky.”

As for the rattlesnake, that encounter occurred about three-and-a-half years ago in Utah, Mr McWilliams told the Star-Advertiser. Luckily, he took in only a small amount of venom, so he was only briefly ill afterwards, he went on to talk with the newspaper interviewer.

“My parents are grateful I’m still alive,” he said.

(Source: News)