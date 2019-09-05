Woman Arrested After Training Squirrels To Attack Her Former Boyfriend

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman named Janice Smith was arrested for something quite unusual. Police officers from Detroit, had to take Janice into custody after she sent a squadron of attacking squirrels towards her former boyfriend and lover.
The 45 year old, was really angry at him and somehow managed to befriend a number of squirrels – which helped her to unleash her wrath towards her former boyfriend and lover 51 year old James Robinson.
These menacing rodents, did everything they could to ruin his life. These peculiar incidents happened not only once, but a number of other times over the last month. While it seems rather silly, these squirrels did do some damage to James. He apparently suffered numerous injuries including the loss of several fingers and the loss of one of his testicles.
It is unknown just how many squirrels were involved, but apparently Janice had been working with them for some time, teaching them new tricks. Janice Smith is a former circus animal trainer, so she has skills working with various animals.
The coordinated attack left James miserable as he pressed charges against her. James had no idea his life would be turned upside down over such a series of events in his life.
Allegedly, Janice even cheered on the squirrels as they began chewing, biting and scratching at James. There must have been a number of them to overwhelm him.
James said, “She was partially hidden behind some bushes, but I could clearly see her and hear her. She was yelling orders at the squirrels and telling them to attack me.”
After realizing his life was in danger, James filed a complaint to the police who later investigated what was happening. While at Janice’s residence, there were 27 different squirrels there that were being kept in cages. Also on her premises, were several training dummies with pictures of James taped on the dummies faces.
This is something someone would never dream up. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that Janice confessed to the attacks against James and the strange plot to ruin his life.
Craig said, “Ms. Smith confessed to capturing and training squirrels to harass and attack her ex-boyfriend. She used to train lions for a circus, so it was easy for her to make the animals do as she wanted. She said she hoped to raise an army of up to 50 or 100 animals.”
After all of this, 45 year old Janice is now facing different criminal charges including criminal harassment and the use of animals as a weapon. From what is understood, Janice Smith’s lawyers have demanded for her to undergo a psychological evaluation. They are now claiming that she is unfit to stand trial in court.
Her lawyer team even said that her choice of using squirrels over bears or dogs is highly strange and she might be suffering from mental problems. If Janice does stand trial, she will face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. This story is difficult to believe but if it is real, then it is one of the most bizarre things to ever happen.
(Source: Now8News)