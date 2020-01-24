Bigfoot Spotted At Sherman Pass In Washington State

While there have been numerous sightings regarding Bigfoot, this video capture shows what resembles an upright humanoid of some kind, standing by a tree at Sherman Pass. This location is fairly remote yet some folks pass through here maybe even Bigfoot.
The Washington State Department of Transportation ended up sharing this and some think this may well be the infamous Bigfoot beast recorded. Others are not so sure about this and think its a mere illusion of sorts with camera trickery.
Officials first shared the video screen capture on Twitter. The image seen is in a picturesque type location, right by the road of Sherman Pass which crosses over to Washington’s Kettle River Range.
While the quality of the image isn’t amazing, it is good enough to make out enough details. The picture on the left does seem to show something or someone dressed in dark attire, wandering through the wintry snow.
When someone from transportation department explained this initially, they either jokingly or ecstatically mentioned this from their excitement they said, “Sasquatch spotted!!!” “I’m not superstitious… just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass / SR 20 webcam before?”
“If you look closely by the tree on the left, there seems to be something … might be Sasquatch … We will leave that up to you!”
One person replied, “Zoom in, it’s the tree trunk shadow. I want to believe but I don’t believe this picture. Or that he stood still in multiple photos… unless he is frozen, of course. Lol.”
Many know about the mythological Bigfoot creature and there are many different sightings each and every year around the world. A majority of these sightings originate in the Pacific Northwest. Whether or not this is for real is anyone’s interpretation but it certainly is interesting to look at.
(Source: Channel 3000)