Traffic Camera Captures Bigfoot On Oregon Highway

It happened in Oregon, when a motorist noticed what resembled a bipedal humanoid wandering along the highway. Whatever it was, it was dark colored and furry looking.
Was it some nut job in a gorilla suit? Possibly, but many think otherwise. This figure does seem to resemble what most people believe to be as a Bigfoot.
The traffic camera recorded this snapshot back on November 30th of 2019 at 11:18 PM. One Facebook group known as “Umatilla / Morrow County Watch” often scans different reports such as police notifications. They soon learned that one person made a frantic phone call to the local authorities, regarding their sightings of Bigfoot.
Later, the posted the image made its way onto the internet and was quickly shared. This traffic camera is positioned on I-84 at the Hood River Exit (Exit 64 A).
Typically, there are no photographs taken of Bigfoot yet this time, something seemed to be captured. The dispatcher on duty soon reacted. They looked at the Oregon Transportation Department website and discovered the positioned camera in place.
Some believe this image to be nothing more than a tree, but it does seem to have some features that make it look like Bigfoot. The image quality is rather poor but good enough to make out some details especially the shape. Perhaps the eye witness did see something quite unusual upon that dark night.
The witness reported that the creature was “dwarfing the guard rail” and was “too big to be a bear”.
Bigfoot is one of the most captivating paranormal subjects out there. With such interest, it is only a matter of time until someone captures an actual Bigfoot. Just within the United States alone, there were an estimated 1,700 encounters reported back in 2019. One New York town officially adopted Bigfoot as its official animal.
