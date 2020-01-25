Arizona Driver Busted After Using Skeleton Passenger In Carpool Lane

It was quite a sight to see, when an officer from Arizona pulled over one man driving down the road with a plastic skeleton sitting in his passenger seat. The 62 year old man driving was illegally, trying to circumvent the HOV lane located in East Valley on Thursday morning.
He was ticketed for driving in the restricted lane on Loop 101 not far from Apache Boulevard in Tempe, Arizona. The costumed dressed skeleton, made the police officer chuckle according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The skeleton was dressed up wearing a camouflage bucket hat, along with raggy clothing wrapped around the Halloween prop. The driver was issued along with his “passenger” a $400 dollar ticket for improper use of an HOV lane.
He also was issued another citation for a window tinting violation. His windows were not dark enough to hide the fake skeleton passenger. The skeleton didn’t appear to be wearing any pants either as no legs could be seen.
The Department of Public Safety posted the following message on Twitter:
“Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning.”
This skeleton prop was a creative new twist, on an ever growing epidemic of people trying to game the system. Most of the time things like this are often caught by officers on the freeway. Previously, there have been people using various mannequins in their passenger seats. This also includes baby dolls being used as well.
Vehicles must have at least two people aboard from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays to legally use the HOV lanes. Violators are subject to $400 fines.
(Source: KTAR News 92.3 FM)